Rural health care at its finest
I want to give a huge shout out to all the health care personnel (doctors and nurses) at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Not long ago, my wife was a patient there, admitted with COVID-19 and some other underlying conditions. She fought a great fight but passed away after 10 days.
I’m not going to name names, because I don’t want to leave anyone out, but to those directly involved with her care in those final days, you are all without a doubt - the best of the best! The citizens of Aitkin and Aitkin County are very fortunate to have such great medical care so close by.
Gerry Long, Aitkin
Minnesota nice holds true
A cold wind out but felt we couldn’t miss the “World Famous” Fish House Parade.
So, we bundled up and headed out. We got to the curb, we must have looked cold and old. A younger couple offered and insisted we take their chairs at the curb. Then, a gracious lady from Crosslake, who drove over to see the parade, had her husband go to their car to get a blanket for us, which she draped over us. Upon leaving, the couple said, “Have a good one! And, remember, we’ll see you next year at the same place.”
We left for home after a good parade, chilled in body but warm in heart! Minnesota nice holds true!
Buck and Edie Orazem, Aitkin
Joy from Santa and Mrs. Claus
A shout out to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (Gail and Kevin Pullis) for their donated time at the Butler building before the Fish House Parade.
They were delightful to watch and so patient with the children and the parents taking pictures. We were fortunate to have them bring joy to so many.
Gail Hoffman, Aitkin
