Response to Dale Lueck
Regarding Covid vaccinations - Dale Lueck states in his Nov. 15 opinion “I disagree with this heavy-handed approach by the federal government.”
I suggest the next time he is in Aitkin, stop in to the Riverwood hospital to see if the doctors and nurses there share his opinion.
Ron Pearson, St. Paul
Wake up now!
Inflation is a global problem right now, so prices are bound to be high for gas and other products. This is happening in many other countries around the world, and it may continue for some time.
I’m 84 years old and when I think of how wonderfully our people supported the war efforts of WWII, and as I understand, they did during WWI also, it really makes me think that our people now are a bunch of big sissies!
In the old days, the American people stood together and faced it all and did the very best they could without a lot of complaining. They were used to hard lives and not being big babies complaining about all the huge sacrifices made. They put up with all the rationing of goods and services gladly to win the wars and keep America free!
Stop blaming President Biden who is doing the best he knows how under these very trying circumstances in our country at this time! He is not perfect, but I truly believe that he is honest in heart and trying to do what he can to help our people and our country! Just please, help our president and our government as in the old days by supporting our president and our government’s success.
The insurrection was a horrible thing for our democracy and must never happen again or America may be taken down. Open your eyes folks and see what has happened in recent years here and wake up now!
Mary Elling, Aitkin
