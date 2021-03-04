Vaccination Clinics, New Life Church
Mr. Sandberg:
We would like to compliment the team that organized and staffed the vaccination clinics.
Unlike some of the horror stories we have heard from other communities, the clinics that were sponsored by Riverwood were extremely well organized and efficient. From the moment of pulling in the parking lot to the time we left, there was a courteous staffer directing us through the process. This was always done with a friendly smile that was evident even through the masks. Also, we appreciated the updates prior to each appointment that kept us informed of any changes in appointment time.
We got both of our shots done in less than a half hour, including the 15-minute wait time after the shot.
Kudos to Riverwood and its staff for providing such excellent medical care for our community.
Jake Carlson, Aitkin
Moment of truth
It’s a moment of truth Americans must face.
I thought the scariest thing I ever experienced was having a patrol car do a U-turn after I had passed them. The word “Un-American” is now even scarier.
Case in point, on Jan. 13, Congress issued impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, the Republican Senate majority leader then refused to recall the Senate until Jan. 19. That would be the day before President Biden was sworn in.
You have to remember that Article I, Section 3, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution states that, “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachment cases,” and all Senators took an sacred oath to be impartial and judge the facts.
They are now the jury of the Articles of Impeachments. Now the word “Un-American” comes into play. More than a dozen GOP senators didn’t bother to show up for impeachment trial’s closing arguments.
A few Republican Senators even visited the defense team to give pointers on how not to convict. Maybe it’s time to bring back the House Un-American Activities Committee like in 1969.
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
The Golden Rule
It was good to learn that Dallas Smith agrees “Trump is not a saint.” If he believes “Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer and the rest of the Democrats” are saints, he is mistaken. They are not.
When supporting politicians, it is best to use the Ten Commandments, the Golden Rule and Matthew 25:40 as your guide.
Diann Hendrickson, Blaine (and property owner in Aitkin County)
