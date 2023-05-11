Arnie Carlson: call to action
The Duluth paper released a statement from former Minnesota Gov. Arnie Carlson in which he called for Minnesotans to speak to legislators against mining in Northern Minnesota.
Arnie Carlson: call to action
The Duluth paper released a statement from former Minnesota Gov. Arnie Carlson in which he called for Minnesotans to speak to legislators against mining in Northern Minnesota.
Frankly I find it disgusting that a former governor would go out of his way to fight against the good paying jobs these mines offer the people of Northern Minnesota. Our mining in this state has been the backbone of this country. The history of the United States would look very different if not for Minnesota’s Iron Range. We played a huge part in building the country.
Now, as we find precious minerals right here in Aitkin County, the potential economic impact that holds is huge. Talon Metals has already given people in the area great paying jobs. Talon also uses on-the-job training and promotes from within. They seek high school students for paid internships for areas they’re interested in from running a drill to environmental studies. Talon buys everything they possibly can locally, hires locally and supports our county’s schools.
The fight against mining has become entirely political and based on false premise. Water quality is a huge argument among those opposed, when in all actuality, the lakes in the Iron Range are among the cleanest in the country.
We know how to mine responsibly; we’ve been doing it for a very long time here in Northern Minnesota. It’s a shame when great career opportunities are held as political prisoners. Find the studies, don’t take what someone else tells you as gospel. Environmental impact studies are done on a regular basis by mining companies.
Stop fighting against this potential massive economic boom we are looking at here in Aitkin County. To fight against responsible nickel mining here in Minnesota which will provide needed resources for cleaner energy while preaching about climate change is nothing less than ridiculous.
Travis Leiviska, Aitkin County resident, District 3 county commissioner
An Easter contemplation
Gamaliel to his fellow pharisees who wanted the disciples dead.
38So my advice is, leave these men alone. Let them go. If they are planning and doing these things merely on their own, it will soon be overthrown. 39But if it is from God, you will not be able to overthrow them. You may even find yourselves fighting against God!
40The others accepted his advice.
Luke 5:38-40
May God bless all of us.
Ardis Ivory, Aitkin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.