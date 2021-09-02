Please vote yes
I hope you all had the chance to read Pat Perrine’s letter “Helping Youth Grow, Learn” in the Aug. 11 edition of the Aitkin Independent Age. I think he hits the nail right on the head. Upon reading Dallas Smith’s piece, the week prior, I felt the same way.
Never in my time at Aitkin schools did I feel belittled by my own political beliefs. Our teachers at Aitkin stick to the facts/history then allow students to make their own decisions. In upper-level social studies courses I remember spirited debates, however hearing both sides help us, as voting citizens, choose what is personally important.
The capital project levy is not a political subject. We are talking about peoples’ livelihoods and our children’s education. If this does not pass, 10-12 ISD 1 employees will be gone, not for lack of their dedication and effort. And that is only within the first year. What happens when we cut 10-12 employees year, after year, after year. Aitkin Schools will simply disappear while surrounding areas advance and grow.
When my father (Brian Kokesh) was in his snowmobiling accident, Aitkin teachers and coaches rallied around our family. They were the ones who gave gas and grocery gift cards and checked on my younger siblings every day at school while my mom was at the hospital and my older brother and I were away at college. I will do all I can to support them and repay the kindness they showed my family as we were dealing with a crisis that changed our lives forever.
I want our educators to be supported by their community, as they should be! Do not let the politics and irrelevant issues sway your vote. Vote YES for Aitkin students, Aitkin teachers/coaches, and the future of our town.
Kassie Peterson, Aitkin
About ‘shop local’ service
I understand the “shop local” emphasis is necessary for a small towns so local stores and vendors can remain viable.
In a town that lacks all the necessary goods required to fill the needs of the ordinary family it is even more important that “service” accompany the purchase of the goods or services that are available locally.
When I visit a store, shop or service providers location and the employees continue their personal conversation with other employees or just plain ignore you until they feel you have waited appropriately, I wonder if customer service is understood by those serving the customer?
Additionally, the canned “have a nice day” while the employee is looking at the floor or staring into space does not make the shopping experience any better either.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
America’s soul
How is America going to retrieve its soul back? It has deserted our side-by-side fighting friends in Afghanistan because of an arbitrary date. Already our leaders are making excuses to leave some behind.
We have only slapped the hand of traitors/insurrectionists, but look the other way when blacks get shot. I am not ready for the animosity and hatred citizens are projecting now. Today, Americans are now brushing their lips against the cheek of purgatory. The hatred for others, those who are not in our circle of friends, is frightening.
If America does not get its soul back quickly, America will be kissing purgatory smack on the lips.
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
Get a shingles shot
Many of my peers will relate to a T-shirt message: “When I get up in the morning and nothing hurts - I would think I had died.”
In that vein, I feel compelled to share my log, World of Shingles and voice an opinion of current medical costs, knowing I might be considered to be a grumpy old man. Grumping isn’t all that bad.
Shingles originates from chickenpox viruses residing in the spinal cord, attacks any part of the body, at any age and can be very serious in seniors.
Several years ago, my insurer suggested shingles shots and I obtained them. Apparently they aren’t permanent and for the last two years, my medical profile showed they were due. Asking for the shots for two years in a row, I was told, “Shingles shots are not available.” I erred in trusting those words and weeks later, got the worst case of something in the eye and scalp. Imagine a small worm eating inside your eyes, “cardboard” nose, brow scalp lesions, arrows shooting through the eye and head. Add to that serious vertigo and brain fog - to the point of disfunction. Eye doctors referred me for a CT scan to see if there was a tumor.
Added trauma: Please know I was among the hundreds growing up in near-poverty of the Great Depression. As a teen, my mother, in all seriousness, advised “Never marry until you can earn $25 a month.” Later, with a college degree, my salary was $200 a month. Compare that with the cost of the brain scan. A copy of my bill (insurance paid) showed a charge for approximately 60 minutes, read $5,409.75 including $2,434 for the scan, some drugs and $2,376 for occupying an emergency room.
Shock and awe. And anger. Family and friends said “Get over it - that’s the way things are.” At age 95, I don’t think there will be enough time.
It seems to be common knowledge that Medicare and insurers allow medical services freely concoct and paid bills of persons who have insurance to cover those who don’t. It’s tantamount to another form of welfare. Systems are already in place to care for the needy, and is a system driving health costs. The present system is devoid of any description of honesty.
Lastly, my sole purpose in writing is to advise shingles shots. You do not need a doctor’s approval. Check with local clinics and check co-pay with your insurance financially. Prevention is much to be preferred than treatment.
Bill Lainen, McGregor
