Joe must go
In less than one year, look at all the mess President Biden and the left wing Dems have gotten screwed up in the country.
Afghanistan – leaving Americans stranded who do want to get out. You ever heard of pulling troops out first, leaving billions of dollars of our military equipment and weapons? Also thousands of Americans. I think anyone with common sense could see how backward that was.
Their open south border policies – great job with that, Kamala. They don’t even know how many terrorists are here now, much less illegal immigrants are here with COVID-19. Feeling safe yet?
Libya, Benghazi, Bergdahl prisoner swap, which released terrorists now in Taliban cabinet.
This mess with Afghanistan – chalk up all of these blunders to the DFL party and the Biden Administration.
Remember, before Joe supposedly was elected president? He will be transparent, all the Biden supporters said he will get this pandemic under control. Dec. 4, 2020, Joe said he won’t make vaccinations mandatory; now he changed his tune saying vaccinations should be mandatory.
He also said a president who signs executive orders like he did would be no better than a dictator.
When the left wingers have riots, they are called protests.
How about the recall vote in California where the left wing liberals are throwing eggs, hitting the security guards of Larry Elder’s campaign? Can you imagine if that came from right wingers? That would be racist.
In short, the Biden Administration and supporters lie and are hypocrites.
Joe Biden will go down in history as the worst president ever. What’s scary is if he resigns or gets impeached. Who do we have? Kamala Harris which would be as bad or worse than Joe.
I’m proud to say I didn’t vote for this president and his worthless cabinet.
Steve Wold, Aitkin
