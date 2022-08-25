Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
The deadline to submit letters to the editor has been changed to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
To the Aitkin School District
As a lifelong member of the Aitkin community and a graduate of Aitkin High School, all I can say is I’m ashamed after watching the school board meetings, when brought to my attention.
We are a small community, community being the key word. At what point did we lose the ability for formal debate and human civility toward our fellow citizens? We need to stand united and strong for the good of the students! The state and the federal government set guidelines to help guide us in a direction deemed to fit a much larger region than just the Aitkin School District. They are nothing more than guidelines, not laws, not rules, but guidelines!
Let’s put things back in context, the teachers are hired to teach the students, they are hired by the administration. The administration is hired by the school board. The school board is elected by the community, to be a representative of the community. This is the chain of command and if any part has a problem, they should go through the chain of command to find a solution. Parents, students, teachers, all should have a voice and should express it through the chains of command.
The political separation of our country has gone way too far and seeing it flood our wonderful school district sickens me! The school board’s job is to debate, listen, respect and vote on the best way forward, ultimately for the school, but mostly for the greater good and education of the students, using their best judgment and input from the administration and the people who elected them.
We need better, this includes everyone involved, the school board, the administrators, the teachers, the parents and the students. Fighting, arguing, bickering and attacking other members during meetings, in the paper, on social media, or through emails, should be beneath any member of the school board, administration, school employees, parents or students.
Strength comes from respect, unity and formal debate with facts and proof, not opinions and arguments.
We can do better, this community is strong and proud and any student should be proud to be an Aitkin Gobbler! We owe it to them, to have that heritage, the same heritage that I received, the same heritage that we celebrated every year with the All Class Reunion. We can’t all always be right, sometimes we need to practice humility. We have to do better, we need to do better, we will do better!
Chris Dotzler, Aitkin High School graduate, class of 1989
What is left unsaid?
In reading about Rep. Dale Lueck’s eye-opening tour of Eagle Mine, I’m interested in what’s seen and what’s not seen, what is spoken and what is left unsaid.
I also visited Eagle Mine this month. Rio Tinto/ Lundin tore a 10-mile roadway through pristine wilderness to get to its 150-acre facility. This escaped Lueck’s attention when he spoke of the small footprint of the mine. Rep. Lueck talks of the “relative quiet.” This “relative quiet” comes at the cost of silence. Neighbors, as far as two miles away, talk of the constant noise of the mine.
Lueck said the only time he saw the ore outside was during the loaders’ drive from the mine opening to the transfer station. Open eyes would, in fact, see ore dust everywhere - on the asphalt from the mine to the transfer facility, in the buildings - covering American flags in the hallways and eye wash stations in the mill and the workers themselves. (Matt Johnson, Eagle’s PR person claims that employees’ safety is paramount.)
Lueck fails to mention seeing the tailings pit (called the Humboldt Tailings Disposal Facility, (HTDF) by Eagle). He did not miss it - it’s not part of the tour, as it doesn’t fit Eagle’s greenwashing narrative. Johnson spoke of tailings as the No. 1 reason mines fail. Yet he said little about how the tailings at Humboldt Mill were processed. He did recall a “concerning” episode during a 100-year weather event. He said nothing about the 1,000-year floods hitting the U.S. this year - nor what Eagle will do to protect the watershed as climate change causes these disasters to occur with ever-increasing frequency.
An example closer to home, a former mine pit is about to overflow, threatening catastrophic flooding in the city of Bovey. Mining ceased at the Canisteo Pit in 1986. In 2004, a Bovey City Council member, the late Bob Berghammer, told the Star Tribune, “This is a major disaster waiting to happen.” Taxpayers are now responsible for the $6 million plus repair. All the Talons and Lundins of the time declared bankruptcy and disappeared.
Eagle produces 3,238 dry metric tons of toxic waste every year (from the Revised_2020 Humboldt Mill annual report found here at www.eaglemine.com/_files/ugd/145c36_ab1e241f30cf47169bc
3c353f7e280d3.pdf). The tailings are deposited in an old open pit lake left from a prior mining operation (HDTF). This pit lake has a fancy new name, but there is no new technology here. When I asked Matt Johnson about acid mine drainage, he said studies at Eagle Mine only shows water flowing into the tailings lake (HDTF), not escaping.
The threats posed by nickel sulfide mining are just too great to ignore. Dale Lueck and Talon Metals cannot be trusted, they’re blinded by dollar signs and will be long gone when disaster strikes.
Johnny Barber, Palisade
Be respectful
When mowing your grass, please be respectful of motorcyclists.
Grass clippings, blown on the road is a hazard for them. Thank you.
Leslie Goble, Aitkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.