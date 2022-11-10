Letters to the Editor

What do you do when a corporation decides the area next to your house is right for a nickel mine? This is the question being asked in Northern Minnesota as Talon Metals is working to open a nickel mine for the nation’s infrastructure and car batteries.
In early 2020, Talon Metals Corporation announced their partnership with Rio-Tinto, the multinational mining company, to open a nickel mine in Tamarack, Minnesota. The mine would be the first large nickel mine in the United States.
It is no surprise that Tesla has declared their support for the Talon-Rio Tinto mine, signing a deal for Talon to provide 75,000 metric tons of nickel for Tesla cars.
By providing nickel for electric cars, Talon-Rio Tinto has presented the mine as a green initiative, an example of greenwashing, the process of a company spending more effort on marketing themself as environmentally friendly rather than being environmentally friendly.
Nickel sulfide mining is an inherently risky and damaging process for the land, water and wildlife that surround it. When sulfide ores are exposed to air and moisture, sulfuric acid is generated, releasing heavy metals into the environment. These metals are toxic to fish and wildlife, placing wild rice in danger.
Importantly, this mine is being proposed in close proximity to land owned by members of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, with no respect for their concerns. Members of the tribe have expressed their disapproval with the mine’s proximity to bodies of water and the interruption in harvesting wild rice, an important part of Anishinaabe tradition.
This would not be the first time that Rio Tinto has shown disregard for indigenous cultures. In 2020, Rio Tinto destroyed a 46,000 year old Aboriginal cave system in Australia.
None of this has stopped their push to open this mine and profit off their green display.
Talon Metals and Rio Tinto entice the local community through the promise of high paying mining jobs. After a few years of these jobs, the environmental impact will last longer than the workers’ paychecks. These jobs themselves are unsafe, with elevated rates of miners
being diagnosed with health issues and no health care to help them.
Instead of the state of Minnesota investing in these destructive industries, they should invest in community forums for those affected by extractive industries. It should be within their power to decide the source of their energy usage.
For these reasons, our team at Public Lab (https://publiclab.org) is working to support the efforts within these communities to participate in community science. By returning the community’s role in analyzing the scientific risk of this project, they should be able to decide if a nickel mine belongs in Tamarack.
