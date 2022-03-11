For anyone not familiar with the game of hockey, neither was I until our first grandson wobbled onto the neighborhood ice rink in skates and complete gear as a 4-year-old.
It began when he was barely sitting up in his red footie pajamas and I stopped by for my almost daily baby-fix visits and saw an object beside him on the floor. I thought it was a wheel that had fallen off the vacuum cleaner and asked his mother (my daughter) what in the world it was and why was it in with the baby’s toys.
It was a hockey puck courtesy of his father who would roll it to him like a ball. He thought that if the baby handled the thing early, it would be second nature for him to grow up and play the game. He did and with gusto.
As soon as possible, his dad took him to high school games and he was right. After his steady acquaintance with a puck in his infancy, it would be second nature for him to have a love affair with the game.
When he was 3, his parents had decked him out with a complete uniform, helmet and skates. His dad had guessed correctly, that the little guy would stand up perfectly in all that gear and never wobble. He didn’t in the living room or on the ice or in loving the game while building the stamina to skate up the ladder to league play. It was years of dedication from mini-mites to a varsity team that would win trophies and make a bid in the playoffs.
At the risk of stating the obvious, it reveals once again that nurturing a child’s natural gifts can produce results that may or may not require a uniform.
Not having grown up in hockey land, the game was never in my awareness much less my toolbox of reference so it was all a great discovery. With an unbridled grandparents’ enthusiasm, we easily became great fans as our grandson developed a natural ability and love for the game.
For my learning curve, I was also introduced to the technical terms of the game to say nothing of the physical ones that define the sport and its equipment which includes the Zamboni. When he first uttered the word at about age 2, I thought he was talking about what he’d had for lunch. A pasta, maybe? But I should have guessed.
It was another example of life’s wonders. Our grandson learned how to skate, compete, win and lose, and teamwork. I learned the rules of the game and what a puck and a Zamboni are. Watching that unique piece of machinery became a mesmerizing aspect of attending our grandson’s games and another initiating aspect of hockey.
Between the games’ three periods, this hulking machine rolls out to smooth the ice that gets carved up during play. Watching it circle the rink over and over again is oddly calming. There are days when I wonder if it’s available for hire.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
