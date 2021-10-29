My first “real” job after college was in the private sector working for a financial recordkeeping company.
It was a wonderful place to work, allowing me to learn and grow quickly. Within two years, I was leading a team of client service representatives, meeting with clients in Indiana and traveling to the affiliate office in Arizona. This was all quite exciting for a 25-year-old business major.
Despite the opportunities to develop a solid career track, after five years it felt like something was missing. It wasn’t until my first public sector position with the Aitkin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and now my position as Aitkin County administrator, that I felt I had truly found my calling. What had been missing all along was a career with a mission to serve others.
Merriam-Webster defines public service as, “the business of supplying a commodity or service to any or all members of a community” or, “governmental employment”. Public sector positions vary greatly and include fields such as law enforcement, accounting, engineering, social work, nursing, human resources, corrections, economic development and more. No matter where your passion lies, there is most likely a place in county government for you to find the perfect fit.
You may be curious what draws a person to the public sector. The answer is different for each person but most can be categorized into these four reasons as outlined by Columbia Southern University:
1. Saving lives – Several county positions actually save people’s lives or make lives safer. County deputies, dispatchers and correctional officers provide life-saving assistance and work within the criminal justice system to ensure safer communities. Public health nurses and social workers offer assistance to the most vulnerable populations often in crisis. Equipment operators maintain hundreds of miles of roads to ensure that emergency personnel can reach those in need and travelers reach their destinations safely.
2. Improving communities – As stewards of public policy, county employees are dedicated to improving the community. Many positions operate behind the scenes to ensure services such as recording sales documents, managing county forests, or processing drivers’ licenses occur efficiently.
3. Influencing social change – The opportunities for influencing social change are as diverse as Minnesota counties are. Counties affect change when they tackle such issues as recycling, stewardship of natural resources, or ensuring a secure election system to name just a few.
4. Personal fulfillment – According to Payscale.com, the average adult will spend more than 13 years of their life working. The only task we will spend more time completing is sleeping. This puts into perspective the importance of having a career that aligns with your personal values and goals as work is often tied to our sense of identity, accomplishment, and fulfillment. Working for a purpose is one of the greatest aspects of county employment.
Whether you are a recent high school or college graduate or a seasoned professional looking for a career change, I encourage you to reach out to the Aitkin County Human Resources department at HR@co.aitkin.mn.us or text 218-839-8983 (include your name), or visit www.co.ait kin.mn.us to learn more about current job openings. We are looking for people who embody our values of collaboration, innovation, integrity, people-focused and professionalism.
We hire at all education and experience levels. In many positions on-the-job training is provided by the county. If you are not sure about which public sector career would fit well with your current level of education and experience, you can schedule a time to meet with one of our HR representatives. They will be happy to share the many options available to you.
Like me, you just might find that public service is the missing piece to a fulfilling career.
Jessica Seibert is the Aitkin County administrator.
