This summer’s July weather reminded me of years ago when I was sure the heat that year would melt fat and mine was ready for breadcrumbs and ketchup.
We had driven north to escape the stifling hot city only to find more of the same at the lake. In the city we have A/C, at the cabin we have a ceiling fan and ice cubes. We hadn’t been up for three weeks so the garden was turning to dust, the grass was knee- high (‘by the fourth of July’, which the corn wasn’t) and the hummingbird nectar was drained dry. (Happy hour it wasn’t, either.)
At first glance, I thought the garden had gone to seed so I started yanking out what looked like weeds until I had a sudden flash of memory that I had tossed in a wild flower mix to jazz up the blooms this year. Hastily salvaging a few of the plants, I was digging them back in when the wind started to whistle.
Quickly dousing the garden, I snarled the hose back into sloppy loops when the sky darkened, hustling me inside to microwave some leftovers before we’d possibly lose power, which usually happens before the Jell-o sets. We sat down to eat while thunder rolled over the rooftop, rain hammering the windows and soaking the garden with a welcome second gulp from the water flying in sheets over the lake.
As the furious storm flickered off into the night, my husband fell asleep in front of the TV, content that we’d arrived before the crashing weather and we’d had time for a hot dish supper. To resist nodding off myself, I turned my attention and the grocery list to plans the next day when the family would appear, not too famished to cool off first. The kids would drop their backpacks, kick off their shoes, grab a pop, a handful of chips and head for the dock.
As expected, they did come in drips and drabs with endless appetites, a couple of friends in tow and boundless energy. Mint weather greeted them but by the time they left three days later, we’d completely run out of towels though the pleasure of their company was more than just what had piled up in the laundry basket.
In their wake, a screen door needed repair after one family’s dog had pushed through it in pursuit of the high decibel activity and a small wedge of watermelon and a half eaten sandwich survived in the fridge along with a swallow of milk for my coffee the next morning.
When I sat down in the new day to contemplate the quiet, cup in hand, I looked out to see a plump woodchuck circling the bunkhouse before he nipped off the tops of some tasty new blossoms fresh from the rain in the garden. After all, you had better visit the salad bar when the coast is clear, as early and as often as manageable and for the best choices before anyone else gets hungry.
Besides, the cook had dozed off and the kitchen was closed.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
