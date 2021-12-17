The experts say that laughing is no laughing matter.
When we hear the word contagious, we immediately think of some sort of sickness, but there is more than sickness that is contagious. Laughter is also contagious and far from illness, laughter actually makes people healthier, and that’s no joke.
Just to show how contagious laughter is, let me ask you to keep a perfectly straight face, don’t even crack a smile the next time you hear laughter. When we laugh, we help to relieve tension, digest our food, lower our blood pressure, stimulate our heart, activate our right brain hemisphere, lower our arthritic pain, and keep alert. There is only one way for all of us to do all that in one step – laugh.
That’s a fact. It comes from Dr. William F. Friday Junior. He said a good laugh will do all of this and more. He also said that people who laugh are generally in better health than those who do not. Sure, there are things in life that need our serious attention, but more often than not we need to laugh. Think about it, it’s a lot more fun to be around a person who laughs than a solemn-faced, stick in the mud. Some of the best times I’ve had as I think back in my own life are times when I was able to laugh with my friends and family.
Here is another thing about laughing. Richard Needham said, “Emotionally strong people make as many and as ghastly mistakes as weak people, the difference is that strong people admit them, laugh at them and learn from them. That is how they become strong.”
Doctor Blanton, a psychiatrist once said, “I’ve never had to treat anyone who could really laugh at himself.” Laughing is good for us and it is contagious, it will spread faster than gossip, now that’s fast, and people will love you for laughing and being able to make them laugh. Now, I want what is best for you, so, in your best interest and so you will be even more healthy, I conclude with the peanut joke.
I heard this joke years ago, I do not remember the first time I heard it or who told it, but I have repeated it many times. I told it to a church member, Hubert Jacobson, once early on in our relationship and it became fun banter between us. When I visited him, he would offer me peanuts of one kind or another and left the decision to me as to whether I wanted to eat them or not.
So, when I officiated at his funeral, I told the background story and the joke. It was the first time I ever told a joke at a funeral and may be the last. During the luncheon after the service the family, knowing the story, arranged to serve peanuts, what the congregation did not know was that none of them had any chocolate on them. I warned, “Eat them at your own risk.”
It seems that a pastor went to visit an older person from his congregation. While sitting at the table visiting, he was offered coffee and a bowl of peanuts to satisfy the munchies. As the visit progressed, he continued to eat the peanuts until they were all gone. A bit embarrassed for making such a pig of himself the pastor offered to bring peanuts the next time he came for a visit to replace the ones he had eaten. “You do not have to bring any peanuts,” the elderly person responded, “I only have these because my false teeth are in for repair and all I could do was suck the chocolate off of them.”
We’ll see you in church!
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Contact: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
