Discovery is an exciting part of life, whether it’s mining for gold or a $20 bill found in the pocket of a jacket that was laid aside in the warmth of the spring and picked up again in the chilly breeze of the fall. Finding a person that was lost or the discovery of a person you never knew existed rates as a discovery greater than any material thing.
I had an exciting person discovery about a year ago.
For Christmas in 2019, each person in my family received one of those kits we often see advertised that tell us about our heritage using DNA. The one I received was the “23 and Me” kit. I thought it interesting that there was a warning in big red letters on the kit that basically said if you are or were involved in criminal activity you probably should not use the kit. It continued to warn about using the kit if you, putting it bluntly, played around and had several sexual experiences. Knowing I had nothing to hide, I spit in the tube and put it in the mail.
Upon receiving the results, I discovered my all-Dutch parents and grandparents had roots in Germany and with Holland close by that all made sense. There were several people listed who showed up as second to distant cousins and my bio (short for biological) daughter showed up as my daughter, Whew! Anyway, only those who give a sample with the same company can be discovered. One person showed up as a first cousin, I had never heard of her, could she actually be a first cousin?
I put it aside with the shrug of the shoulders until my daughter pressed the issue. I contacted this person but did not receive a response from her. My daughter persisted and eventually we made contact with Nita.
Several years ago, she had gone through the system to have her adoption records released. We discovered she was born in 1961, had been adopted by loving parents and knew little about her bio-father. Her mother is still living and her bio-mother is still living but would only give sketchy details about her bio-father, basically little more than the adoption records revealed.
She sent me pictures of herself and her family, it was obvious she looked like my family of origin. So, from the information she had, I thought about my uncles from both sides of my family, where they were about that time and what they were doing. None of my dad’s brothers seemed to fit so on to my mother’s brothers and of those five only one could fit the description but could it really be true? Tall, wavy dark hair, a farm person from up north of MSP, from some Christian church and he liked to dance. Everything fit my Uncle Hank, except the dancing, I could not imagine Uncle Hank dancing. I then made a call to uncle Jay to ask about his brother Hank who died in 2005. He confirmed everything including the dancing.
Uncle Jay said Hank took dancing lessons because he figured that was how he could meet some girls. Wow, what a nephew doesn’t know about uncles!
Hank married and had one child, a son, my cousin Curt. It all seemed to fit so far so I did some searching and found Curt’s phone number. I had not seen or talked to Curt in over 30 years, so when I called his interest was immediately raised as to why I would be calling. I approached the subject with sensitive caution and told him if he did not want this to go any further it would stop immediately and all would be held in confidence. He said he would discuss it with his family then returned my call the next day and said he was willing to purchase the “23 and me” kit and see what the results would show.
The results came back in a couple weeks and did show that he shared one parent with a sister. Nita was indeed his sister! Curt and Nita began visiting with one another and now Nita has been “adopted” a second time into her bio-family. Curt who is tall at 6’4” calls himself Nita’s pesky little brother and they are happy to have discovered one another. Discoveries of past relatives may not always be a positive thing, but in this case, it is a blessing.
My Uncle Hank never knew about Nita because the “girl” broke up with him when she discovered she was pregnant having never told him. We speculate she broke off the relationship because she was Catholic and he was Protestant and back then that would have been a huge issue. She then went to her Catholic Church, when in those days an unwed female about to be a mother was hidden away, gave birth to a baby she was never allowed to see, then slipped back into society pretending nothing had happened. Today things are different so I am not in any way criticizing the Catholic Church of the ’60s. Abortion was not an option in those days, at least not for the average pregnant unwed female, so I’m glad to have Nita here today.
We have two adopted children and two adopted grandchildren. I am happy for the family that adopted Nita and raised her to become the person she is today. The inset picture shows my uncle’s grave stone and the stone Nita has placed on it. Touching!
We’ll see you in church,
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Contact: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
