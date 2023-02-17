With fingers not yet frozen in the bitter cold, I hastened to write this little ditty to liven up the days that linger under clouds and mounds of snow. But take heart, they say, it will all melt into a welcoming springtime. No date given.
It’s Minnesota winter here
where windchill breezes blow
60 miles an hour or more
at 35 below.
Fishing is from tiny houses
lined up on the lake
where street addresses are a must
for pizza guys to take.
The weather here is all the talk
I guess I’ll stick around –
I could not ever leave the place,
I’m frozen to the ground.
Ah, yes, the musings of another winter as I scrunch into my coat which I prefer to a jacket that isn’t long enough to cover my shivering up from the ankles. You would think that by now I would be well accustomed to the not uncommon arctic blasts but I missed that paragraph in the handbook for bundling up in Minnesota winters.
As a kid, I do remember the smell of defrosting snow pants, mittens and boots in the grade school cloak room after recess as you knew that you were going to warm up in class before you would need to re-boot, so to speak, for the walk home.
I do not think kids recall the winters much but only its highlights. The ones for me are of skating with friends at the outdoor neighborhood rink and careening down bunny hills on sleds, an occasional toboggan and cardboard if those were taken.
Another vivid memory that had nothing at all to do with the winter outside was getting my first perm when I was eight. Good heaven, what was my mother thinking? I never asked what possessed her to decide that my older sister and I should have a head full of tight curls at that tender age. I suspect it was just something to do as the weather raged outside the windows.
But never mind, I am just dawdling until my coffee cools so we can talk of the glories that excite my winter blahs like buying a new vacuum cleaner. Speaking of which, I have no idea how to handle the latest models that would take Herculean muscles to manage. My old one died a couple of months ago so I have been using an easy and light model with an extending handle that I use to clean the car. Works for me but I know it has its limits when it comes to carpet.
I am considering the robots that swirl around the room occasionally bumping into a table leg and looking absolutely mindless as it swivels around dodging obstacles whenever possible. I’ll take it anyway as its characteristics begin to mirror my household activity in the dead of winter. Watching it can be quite hypnotic as it swirls about, which on a quiet winter’s day, can offer a focus other than grabbing another cookie and a cup of tea to pretend I’m busy.
This too will pass as winters always do, and another bit of verse will greet and treat the day. What rhymes daffodils?
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.