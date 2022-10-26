Following his Oct. 17 meeting in McGregor, I was able to catch up with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon to discuss the duties related to his office and other important election topics. It was a privilege to learn more about voting and the electoral process in our state.
Simon explained Minnesota has ranked number one in voter turnout for the past three election cycles and he hopes to continue the trend this year. He attributes the high voter turnout to “good laws put in place by both the Republican and Democratic parties over the past few decades, which place a high value on access to the voter.”
In 1974, bipartisan legislation was passed in Minnesota to allow same-day voter registration. As of 2021, 19 other states along with Washington, D.C., have implemented same-day registration (SDR), which allows any qualified resident of the state to register to vote and cast a ballot at the same time. (www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns)
Simon explained in other states, if you are not registered by the cut-off date, sometimes three to five weeks before the election, you’re not eligible to vote. “For 48 years, it has served Minnesotans well,” said Simon, who added, “I believe we have a pro-voter culture in the state and voters don’t take their right for granted.”
The “No-Excuses” Absentee Voting bill, which was passed with bipartisan support in 2013, allows Minnesotans to vote from the comfort of their own home for any reason. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, the “No Excuses” legislation allowed people to vote by mail without worrying about taking an unnecessary health risk. This was important to many who were immunocompromised or serving as a caregiver for an aging parent or somebody with health issues. “Absentee balloting helped ensure no Minnesotan had to choose between their health and their freedom to vote,” explained Simon.
In Minnesota, voting protections have also been expanded for all members of our National Guard and voter registration has been made easier for military veterans.
Simon explained, Minnesota has multiple layers of review and accountability in place before, during and after elections to assure confidence the system is clean and honest. Tabulation equipment must pass state certification and local accuracy tests, which are open to the public. In addition, post-election audits are required at both the county and state level. “There are a lot of people checking the work,” said Simon.
I also learned the secretary of state’s office registers and offers support to Minnesota businesses and oversees the Safe at Home program, a home address confidentiality service for victims of domestic violence and for others who fear for their safety. “Basically, participants can shield their home address for all purposes. We get them their mail through other channels to ensure they can maintain confidentiality so they and their children can feel safe and secure,” explained Simon.
I’m proud of the fact that Minnesotans take their privilege to vote seriously, that our state ensures accuracy in tabulating election results and that we show up and let our voices be heard. What a privilege it is indeed.
