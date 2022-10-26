Shari Horton mug

Shari Horton 

Following his Oct. 17 meeting in McGregor, I was able to catch up with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon to discuss the duties related to his office and other important election topics. It was a privilege to learn more about voting and the electoral process in our state.

Simon explained Minnesota has ranked number one in voter turnout for the past three election cycles and he hopes to continue the trend this year. He attributes the high voter turnout to “good laws put in place by both the Republican and Democratic parties over the past few decades, which place a high value on access to the voter.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.