Question: I really liked your recent article about the dangers of putting your feet up on the dash while driving and air bags. With the way vehicles are changing, can you talk about the other air bags, like side curtains and such?
Answer: First of all, let me say air bags are designed to work with seatbelts to keep vehicle occupants in a safe position during a crash — air bags are not effective when the motorist is not belted.
You are right with all the changes in vehicle technology. Motor Vehicles are federally required to be equipped with “Supplemental Restraint Systems” (SRS.) Not all of the safety features described in this article are standard equipment, some may be optional depending on the vehicle.
Air Bag System Components
• Driver and Front Passenger Air Bags
• Supplemental Side Air Bags
• Supplemental Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags (SABs)
• Supplemental Side Air Bag Inflatable Curtains (SABICs)
• Supplemental Knee Air Bags
• Knee Impact Bolsters
All of these features and advancements in technology are incredible. But again, if people are not belted and seated properly these components could injure occupants. Children are at an even greater risk or injury from a deploying air bag. To keep yourself and others safe make sure you: Keep items away from any area where these systems can deploy; Always buckle up — and insist passengers are belted, too; Wear lap belts low and snug across the hips; shoulder straps should never be tucked under an arm or behind the back — not only is this unsafe, it is illegal; Children under age 13 should always ride in the back seat. In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 ft. x 9” tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
Question: Is there a way to report a traffic violation from within the same vehicle without calling and without the driver knowing you made the report? For example, if you are a passenger in a vehicle where the driver is texting and driving and you feel unsafe, but don’t want to confront them, is there a number you could text?
Answer: Yes you can. Texting 911 has been an option in Minnesota since December 2017. Text-to-911 is an alternative lifeline for people who would put themselves in harm’s way if they called 911.
Text-to-911 is a valuable alternative for hearing individuals who must remain quiet to stay safe or who can’t speak in an emergency. People have also utilized the service when signal strength was lacking or when their microphones/speakers were inoperable. The following are examples of how Text-to-911 was used to seek help:
• A suicidal individual did not feel comfortable talking to someone, so they texted for help instead.
• An abducted woman texted 911, leading to her captor’s arrest.
• Children who were fearful of being overheard when calling 911 have texted when their parents were in a verbal or physical conflict.
• A hunter became lost in the woods on a cold night and didn’t have enough signal strength to call 911, but did have enough to text 911.
• A person had difficulty breathing from a panic attack and could not speak, so they texted 911.
Text-to-911 should only be used in emergencies and when speaking is not an option. Dispatchers have reported receiving texts for non-emergencies or in situations where it would be preferable to speak to 911. Text-to-911 users should be ready to answer follow-up questions promptly as delayed replies will also delay response times.
Remember: Call if you can, text if you can’t.
• Provide an accurate location, cross street or well-known landmark in your initial text. Dispatchers cannot send help if they don’t know where you are.
• Texting 911 with a false report is a crime.
• If you accidentally send a text to 911, send another text, or call 911 to let the dispatcher know that there is no emergency.
If there is an emergency and you cannot call 911, take these steps:
1. Enter the numbers 911 in the “To” field.
2. Text your exact address and type of emergency.
3. Send the message.
4. Use simple words, but do not include abbreviations, emojis, pictures or slang.
5. Promptly answer questions and follow instructions.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, send them to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
