I’ve been waiting to see what other rights the Supreme Court of the United States might consider taking away now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned.
Is same-sex marriage next? Justice Clarence Thomas has already planted the seed.
I’ve been waiting to see what other rights the Supreme Court of the United States might consider taking away now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned.
Is same-sex marriage next? Justice Clarence Thomas has already planted the seed.
Some history: In 1996, Congress passed the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). DOMA was a federal law defining marriage as between one man and one woman. It was passed by Congress and signed into law by Bill Clinton. Each state could decide if same-sex marriage was legal or not within its boundaries (sound familiar?).
In 2015, the Supreme Court struck down state bans on same-sex marriages, ruling that the right to marry is protected by the 14th Amendment. This ruling, in effect, made DOMA unconstitutional.
However, sensing that federal marriage equality might soon be at stake, the House of Representatives recently reintroduced, revised and passed the Respect for Marriage Act (47 Republicans voted yes). If the Senate passes the Respect for Marriage Act, the president will sign it into law. This iteration also protects interracial marriages, including Clarence Thomas.’
What is marriage? Marriage is the legal union of a couple as spouses. A marriage license is required. You can be married by a justice of the peace, a court clerk, an active or retired judge, or someone legally ordained to perform marriages. Denying marriage to a same-sex couple is denying their equal rights under the law. According to the court, you can’t penalize people based on who they are attracted to sexually.
Why does marriage equality matter? Being married gives a couple numerous protections and privileges. Government benefits for spouses include Social Security, Medicare, and disability; public assistance; veterans’ and military medical care and special loans. Spouses also receive employment benefits, such as insurance. There are also numerous estate planning, medical, death, family, housing and consumer benefits. Clearly, married couples have an advantage.
In 2003, being gay was decriminalized nationwide in the United States. Why was it ever a crime? The hardline religious right promoted and still promotes anti-gay myths, including: Gay men and lesbians recruit children into their “lifestyle.” Being gay is a choice, i.e., no one is born gay. Gays are that way due to a mental disorder, or they were sexually abused as children, or their parents were poor parents. Gay men molest children at higher rates than straight men. Same-sex couples are more likely to harm their children. Gay people serving in the armed forces are a threat to national security. Gays can choose – or be de-programmed – to become straight. All not based on facts.
There is nothing to be gained and much to lose if marriage equality is revoked. Write your Congress people.
Jennie Hakes teaches riding and exercise and adminsters a number of websites. She and her husband live on a horse farm north of Aitkin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.