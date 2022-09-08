Question: What are the laws or rules when it comes to drivers who tailgate? What can a person do to keep them from putting lives in danger? I haven’t heard or read anything for a long time about the three second rule, is that still a recommendation?
Answer: Great questions. I believe following too closely is an underreported factor in many preventable crashes. The law states that vehicles pulling trailers must maintain a minimum following distance of 500 feet. This includes trucks as well as semi-truck tractors with trailers. The law also states that you shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon and the conditions of the highway.
While the law does not state a specific distance for vehicles not pulling trailers, the Minnesota Driver’s License Manual and Minnesota Safety Council talk about the “three-second rule.”
Applying the “three-second rule” is a way to help keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you. This rule pertains to standard-length vehicles driving in ideal conditions. Choose a fixed reference point on the side of the road ahead, such as a telephone pole, signpost, tree or bridge. When the vehicle ahead of you passes the reference point, begin counting: “One-thousand-one, one-thousand-two, one-thousand-three.” If you pass the reference point before you are through counting, you are following too closely. Gradually slow down until you have reached a safe following distance and speed.
When road conditions are poor, or if you are driving a vehicle that is longer than the standard length, increase your following distance to a four- or five-second count.
If the vehicle behind you is following too closely, slow down slightly and allow it to pass. It’s best to treat someone following too closely similar to an aggressive driver.
• Get out of their way; disengage.
• Stay calm — reaching your destination safely is your goal.
• Do not challenge them.
• Avoid eye contact.
• Ignore gestures and don’t return them.
• Report aggressive and dangerous driving (vehicle description, license number, location).
Question: Why are so many vehicles allowed to be on Minnesota roads with only a rear license plate? This seems to be especially true of late model expensive makes (Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, etc.). Isn’t the lack of a front plate a primary offense and the vehicle therefor subject to a traffic stop? I see more and more of this every day and it seems like an entitled group of drivers feel they are above the law.
Answer: Minnesota law requires two license plates on a vehicle. There are some vehicles that are allowed to display only one license plate: motorcycles; a dealer’s vehicle or vehicle in-transit; a collector’s vehicle with a pioneer, classic car, collector or street rod license; a vehicle that is of model year 1972 or earlier (not registered as a collector vehicle), and is used for general transportation purpose.
License plates cannot be displayed in the front windshield or the rear window, they must be displayed on the front and rear of the vehicle. All plates must be securely fastened so as to prevent them from swinging, displayed horizontally with the identifying numbers and letters facing outward from the vehicle, and mounted in the upright position.
The person driving the motor vehicle shall keep the plate legible and unobstructed and free from grease, dust or other blurring material (dirt, mud, snow, etc.) so that the lettering is plainly visible at all times. It is unlawful to cover any assigned letters and numbers or the name of the state of origin of a license plate with any material whatever, including any clear or colorless material that affects the plate’s visibility or reflectivity. This also includes obstructing license plate brackets that block the state of issuance and tabs.
License plates issued to vehicles must display the month of expiration in the lower left corner of each plate and the year of expiration in the lower right corner of each plate.
Why do we have two license plates? From a law enforcement perspective it is safer to have two plates. Witnesses and victims have helped solve crimes and saved lives because they were able to get information from the front license plate. Some examples and situations have included:
• If an officer needs to run vehicle information they can get the plate information from the front or rear of the vehicle.
• It makes a suspect vehicle easier to identify if it is encountered from the front or the rear.
• If a suspect vehicle is backed into a parking spot it is more easily identified.
• Identifying a suspect in a crime (from surveillance images) is easier with front and back plates.
• A robbery or burglary
• Kidnapping or sexual assault
• Homicide
• A gas drive off
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, send them to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
