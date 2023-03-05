The last few articles I wrote put forward some of the things that were being proposed and considered by the liberal left wing. With the democrat victories in the last election many of these things are now becoming a reality on the national stage and also becoming a reality in Minnesota.
The nationwide agenda of the left includes, Critical Race Theory (CRT and BLM+) social emotional learning (SEL) the 1619 project, gender ideologies (LGBTQ+) legalized marijuana, and abortion on demand without any restrictions. It also allows for open borders that allow people, drugs and sex trafficking.
Additionally, it allows school “reform” for all grades K-12 continuing on through college and grad school, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) financial policies. These and more agenda items are in conflict with most conservatives and many Christians.
Last May I wrote about the teacher license requirements that were being proposed in Minnesota. Several letters to the editor followed, accusing me of putting out false information and gaslighting. Well, here we are a few months later and they are now being adopted and put into place with the new legislators in charge.
Future requirements for teachers include proficiency in CRT and SEL, also in gender ideologies including talking about puberty blockers and radical sex change surgeries. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are also part of the requirements, which is just a deceptive term for Socialism, Marxism and Communism.
Yeonmi Park, a defector from North Korea has written a book and in it says, “When I came to America … I started Columbia University … they were exactly saying the same things that my North Korean teachers told me in the North Korean classroom.” The things mentioned above may be called by many different names, but are all included in the new requirements.
In Florida, teaching “woke ideologies” has been banned until the older grades and the governor has declared Florida the state where, “Woke” comes to die.” While at the same time, Minnesota is ranked #6 in the top 10 for being “woke.” In Minnesota, the left-wing liberal Democrat party is pushing its agenda at breakneck speed. Cancel Culture needs to be canceled!
The woke agenda is being promoted on the national stage and what is happening nationally trickles down to the states willing to follow along. I am tired of the “language/word police” the “sexual identity/gender police” the “race/racism police” the “global warming/climate police” and the “disinformation/misinformation police” and all of the other self-appointed “police” of our current culture.
It seems funny to me how when a left-wing person puts out a preposterous, obviously ridiculous statement it is acceptable without investigation, but when someone on the right puts out the truth, it is automatically labeled as misinformation. Case in point, the article telling the truth on the proposed new license standards for Minnesota teachers.
It does not feel like I am living in the country I knew as a child. A country where being rewarded for work in the capitalistic system of the Democratic Republic of the United States of America is freedom, justice and liberty for all.
Make no mistake, the liberal left agenda is out to destroy Bible-based Christianity and the American system.
