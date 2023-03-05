Dallas Smith Mug

The last few articles I wrote put forward some of the things that were being proposed and considered by the liberal left wing.  With the democrat victories in the last election many of these things are now becoming a reality on the national stage and also becoming a reality in Minnesota.

The nationwide agenda of the left includes, Critical Race Theory (CRT and BLM+) social emotional learning (SEL) the 1619 project, gender ideologies (LGBTQ+) legalized marijuana, and abortion on demand without any restrictions. It also allows for open borders that allow people, drugs and sex trafficking. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.