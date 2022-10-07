Populism is becoming a thing to talk about these days.
First, what is it? Quoting Wikipedia: “Populism refers to a range of political stances that emphasize the idea of ‘the people’ and often juxtapose this group against ‘the elite’. It is frequently associated with anti-establishment and anti-political sentiment.”
In keeping with this definition, I will be using the terms “the people” and “the elite.” I also recognize that populism can be very left-wing or very right-wing depending on “the people.”
In Europe, populism seems to be gaining ground. Italy just elected a populist leader as other countries have done before them, to the shock and surprise of many of “the elites.” The leader they elected is considered by most to be on the far right. She, Giorgia Meloni, believes things like, God, Family and Country are important. She ponders, why there is an attack on national identity, religious identity, family identity and gender identity. She is clearly rejecting the “woke” left-wing agenda.
Politically speaking, the current populist movement is a threat to the left-wing because it will thwart their agenda. So, the left is calling a conservative populist movement dangerous, authoritarian, fascist and a host of other things. Yes, a populist movement can lead to dictatorships that destroy a society. What really is the problem for the left however is the will of the majority of “the people.” What “the people” want is a scary thought to most on the left because they present themselves as the experts and push a “woke” agenda. In reality they are “the elites” who believe they know what is best for “the people.”
A person in “the elite” class has no issue speaking about a global climate then climbing into a fossil fuel airplane to travel. “The elite” class person has no problem with telling “the people” to stay home and mask up while they go out without wearing a mask. “The elite” like to govern “the people” but see themselves as the experts and “the people” must kowtow to their every demand.
“The elites” are telling “the people” of the USA that “woke” is the new way to live. “The elites” are saying the border is closed, the economy is good, cops are bad, Christians are dangerous, conservatives are a violent hate group, there are many genders, being born Caucasian is racist, capitalism is bad, and being energy independent is evil. Parents across the United States have been rising up concerning public education. They have discovered that “the elites” i.e., the experts in the public education system, like to tell them what is best for their children.
I was told that I needed to stop using inflammatory words like “capitalistic democratic republic” and “Biblical principles.” The left needs to remember that the words and concepts they are using are inflammatory to conservatives.
