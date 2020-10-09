A couple of months ago, I made a decision to move back to Palisade.
It’s been almost 20 years since I lived in a rural place, but this week I’ll load up a moving truck bound for northern Aitkin County, with my two young children and a flock of “city chickens” we’ve been raising in our backyard in Minneapolis.
I’m a little worried that the chickens won’t fit in around here, but I think the kids and I will be just fine.
Honestly, I never thought I would move back up north. Or I thought, “Maybe someday …” but not now, before my kids are grown-up.
Like a lot of people, I left after high school. I wanted to be in a place where there was a wider variety of people and more choices about how to spend my time.
I still love Minneapolis, which has become another home to me, though I never really stopped missing all the unique aspects of life and community in a small town.
My family has been living near Palisade for five generations. I missed being close to them, and I missed the woods and dark skies. I missed the way people knew my name and my story. Even though they hadn’t seen me in years, they would always greet me with a warm, “How are you doing?” followed by, “And how’s your mom?”
My mom is still here, and my dad too, and I’m sure they both want to know what time I’m going to be home. Some things don’t change, but lots of things do.
I’m looking forward to reconnecting with places and people that I love, and meeting new neighbors and friends who’ve moved here or started families and businesses in the time that I’ve been away.
Some of my friends in Minneapolis have asked me why on Earth I’d choose to live in such a small and remote place now, with anxieties about coronavirus and our deeply-divided political landscape. Why would I go north amid all of that, and just before wintertime, especially as a single woman raising two kids.
“Aren’t you worried you’ll be lonely? Or bored?”
I tell them yes, I do worry a little bit about loneliness, but I’m never bored. I’m pretty good at keeping myself busy.
I’m an artist, a writer, and a community organizer. I’ll be spending some of those long winter nights working on creative projects or reaching out to people nearby to learn more about day-to-day life here.
How has it changed? What worries people now, and what still inspires them?
It’s always been my experience that there are a lot of misconceptions about small town people and places, especially by those who’ve never lived here, even the ones who have spent every summer at the cabin.
I’ve had to dispel some rumors already.
No, not everyone where I’m going is my cousin, though a good number of people are. And no, small towns are not without arts and culture. They are home to cultures of their own, and a surprising variety of people and opinions.
I’m going to be writing here in this column about my experiences returning to Palisade and Aitkin County, about people I connect with, and the things I learn to do for work and for fun.
I hope that people who read this column and have an interest in conversations about place and culture will see this as an invitation to reach out to me.
I love taking walks with people who are willing to share something that they know or do with an active listener. And with winter fast approaching, I could use some refreshers on how to prepare. In the meantime, I’ve got a house to finish packing into a moving truck.
Wish me luck on the road home!
Shanai Matteson is a writer, artist, cultural organizer, and mom who lives in rural Palisade. You can reach her at shanaihmatteson@gmail.com.
