Like me, you are probably looking forward to spring. April means various things to people – warmer weather, the birds returning, Easter celebrations, spring break for students. For me, April always means Prevention of Child Abuse Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Each year, before April, the Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council (CAPC) gears up with our awareness projects that will run all month. This may include lawn signs (in at least three towns), displays in the public library, articles in local newspapers, proclamations by city councils and activities for families.
Donations to the Brainerd Lakes Area “Radiothon to End Child Abuse,” allow the Aitkin County CAPC to fund educational and fun activities for children and families all year long. Some of the monies are given to schools and nonprofit organizations to create special projects for children. These mini-grants include educational programs and projects like the “game bags,” currently being given at McGregor and Aitkin elementary schools for families to use at home.
Other Radiothon funds are used by the Aitkin County CAPC to promote specific themes aimed at all families. The theme for 2022-2203 is “Tough Times, Strong Families: Together families face fears, solve problems, make plans.” It is about resiliency, related to helping children and families succeed during COVID and other times of stress.
One of CAPC’s activities for resiliency is the “Park Project,” which began in Aitkin in 2021. Near the end of April or beginning of May, depending on the weather, the family game box at Aitkin City Park will be filled with supplies again. We are also preparing to put one in a Hill City park this summer. These boxes look like little libraries (for books), but are filled with balls, sidewalk chalk, sheets for scavenger hunts, bubbles, Frisbees, and such. Items are made available for kids and families to play with while they are in the park and some items can be taken home. On a regular basis, CAPC adds items to its Facebook page for parents and grandparents to read and share with others. Check out April items at www.facebook.com/Aitkin-County-Child-Abuse.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month every year to remind us of children who have been abused or neglected. If you are looking for help for children being harmed, check out the following resources: Aitkin County Health and Human Services, 218-927-7200. The state and national Prevent Child Abuse organizations have information on their websites. Prevent Child Abuse America is at https://preventchildabuse.org Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota is now under www.familywiseservices.org.
Family Wise has a playlist of short videos that can help families practice resilience. The videos were created early in the Covid pandemic to encourage individuals to take care of themselves and families to practice supporting each other. Go to www.familywiseservices.org and put “Practicing Resilience Playlist” in the search box to find the YouTube links.
Did you know that implementing programs to support children and families today has more impact than dealing with the results after a child grows up? April 27 is “Digital Advocacy Day” for contacting elected officials about important policies and programs that help children and their families thrive. Some of these programs are child-parent centers and home visiting programs. Speak up! Go to https://preventchildabuse.org/2022-digital-advocacy-day/.
Susan Clark Harris is a member of the Aitkin Council Child Abuse Prevention Council.
