April is National County Government month. It is a time to reflect on the services local county governments provide and show appreciation to staff for the contributions they make to ensure our citizens enjoy healthy, safe and vibrant communities.
Although you may not have regular interactions with county employees, they provide essential services that touch nearly every aspect of our lives. From crime prevention, road maintenance, land development, public health and human services we all rely on county services to enhance our well-being, health and safety. So, this month and throughout the year, we would like to express appreciation to Aitkin County employees for the important work they do.
The Environmental Services - Planning and Zoning experts are gearing up for another very busy construction season. They are prepared to answer any questions you may have related to building and shoreland alterations. Whether you are building a new home or adding a structure to your current property, planning and zoning staff are here to help.
The Aitkin County Veteran’s Service office is committed to supporting our Aitkin County veterans. This mighty team of two is there to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they have earned through selfless service to our country. Their office is conveniently located on the first floor of the government center.
The highway department is gearing up for a very busy summer. Be sure to slow down to keep them safe when you see the team on our roads. One main project in the Aitkin area is on County Hwy. 11, Tame Fish Road in Hazelton Township. The project involves shoulder widening and new bituminous pavement with 5-foot bituminous shoulders.
In economic development, we continue to be hard at work focusing on the Priorities to Invoke Change (PIC), in our community the county has awarded over $200,000 in Revitalization, Community, Business Development and Recreation and Child Care Grants to our existing businesses. This funding helps local businesses continue the momentum that they are creating in our community. You may notice that change as you visit our local businesses. Residents and visitors alike, feel like it is “Naturally Better” here in Aitkin County.
We’d like to recognize the entire sheriff’s department and health and human services department who often work through dangerous and difficult situations to ensure the safety of our community. We take this time to also recognize the entire county government team and say we appreciate all that you do!
