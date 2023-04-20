April is National County Government month. It is a time to reflect on the services local county governments provide and show appreciation to staff for the contributions they make to ensure our citizens enjoy healthy, safe and vibrant communities.

Although you may not have regular interactions with county employees, they provide essential services that touch nearly every aspect of our lives. From crime prevention, road maintenance, land development, public health and human services we all rely on county services to enhance our well-being, health and safety. So, this month and throughout the year, we would like to express appreciation to Aitkin County employees for the important work they do.

