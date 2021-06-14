Summer road construction is in full swing across the district. Our regular route to town now includes a detour as Aitkin County is replacing one of the many bridges over the Ripple River on Aitkin County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12. Over in Crow Wing County work on MN Hwy. 210 through Crosby and Ironton is in full swing.
In July, MnDOT will be repairing 12 miles of concrete road surface on Hwy. 210 east of the Hwy. 6 junction at Deerwood all the way to 9th Ave. West in Aitkin. In Crow Wing County, the resurfacing project is substantially completed on CSAH 1 from Hwy. 6 east to the county line.
For progress reports on projects visit the Crow Wing County website. This work was funded primarily by a combination of the state gas tax, license tab fees and a significant portion of the sales tax on auto and truck parts and repairs.
I continue to advocate for directing every penny of the sales tax on auto and truck repair and parts to our roads and bridges. After all, just like gasoline, tires, a battery, and an occasional oil change are necessary if you intend to use our public highways.
Another area is needing attention, as more electric vehicles appear on our highways. While there is a small surcharge on licensing electric vehicles right now, they clearly are not paying their own way. Others are helping to foot the bill for the charging stations needed to support these vehicles.
There is general agreement that we need to move toward vehicles with lower emissions, however we need to do that in a fair way. The costs of promoting these vehicles should not fall on those who will likely never be able to afford a new electric vehicle. That is one of many reasons why we should not be adopting the California auto emission standards today, as the governor is intent on doing.
It’s clear the auto industry is moving toward lower priced and more efficient electric vehicles. We need to allow that process to work without government trying to force feed zero-emission (electric) vehicles into everyone’s garage.
The governor and MPCA need a reality check. Many Minnesota citizens must still drive used vehicles and they don’t have a garage to house that vehicle in yet.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.