Does the narrative fit the facts? An engineer for a motorsports manufacturer might, in the course of a day’s work, read this paragraph in paperwork submitted to the department: “I was driving my well-maintained utility vehicle on a smooth, grassy field at a very slow speed and the right hand front wheel just fell right off. I always keep my vehicle clean and have never driven fast, always driving on well-maintained trails. The rig has never been used to tow something heavy or driven in mud. I consider this a factory defect and that the repair of the unit will cost me nothing.”
First off, the units are designed to be driven at speed over rough terrain and to handle a considerable amount of hard usage. The engineer expects they will be driven as such and anyone buying one should know that, respect its limitations and understand what happens if the limitations are exceeded for some reason.
Upon looking at the photos of the unit, one will likely see mangled suspension components, which are an indication that the unit impacted some sort of object. One might find a dent in the affected wheel rim from contact with a boulder. In viewing the data from the engine control module, several instances of overheating might show up, which are usually related to maintenance issues. The highest possible speed range in the data recorder might show a significant amount of activity.
In case you haven’t guessed it, often people will lie to get something, in these cases, expensive repairs for free. In doing so, their narrative will often tell you what they have been doing by explicitly denying it in the narrative.
A good investigator will analyze evidence to find the truth. In the case in point, he relies on submitted photos of pieces of bent up steel or other inanimate objects to tell where the truth lies. If a steel tube is fractured, a certain amount of force was required, force that could not be applied to a wheel assembly while driving on a smooth, grassy surface.
In today’s political climate, narrative is everything. Truth can easily be found, but is ignored in far too many cases.
For example, the current occupant of the White House spouted the narrative that violence committed by white supremacist domestic terrorists was the biggest threat to the United States today, or something like that. Actually, in looking at his past statements about persons of other races, and his more recent disparaging remarks about blacks in his Tulsa address, my conclusion is that he is most akin to being the white supremacist-in-chief rather than commander in chief.
Someone should maybe tell him that Jim Crow laws are the exclusive property of the Democrat party as is the Ku Klux Klan.
Back to his narrative. A quick look at history will bring us to the date of Sept. 11, 2001. I’m surprised that the jihadis haven’t demanded a retraction from the occupant since the attack on this day by militants associated with Al-Qaeda dwarfs the carnage any other group has caused. Narrative proven wrong on one single point.
By the way, I’m of the mind that any person committing a terrorist act, domestic or foreign, should be punished, regardless of race. That includes rioters who damage the Capitol building as well as rioters who try to burn down the federal courthouse in Portland. A peaceful protest does not include burning down a building, quickly disproving the “mostly peaceful protest” narrative out there.
The multiple COVID-19 narratives come to mind as well. For starters, the elites brayed that it will be years before a vaccine would be ready. Wrong, just got my J&J today. Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work. Proven wrong. Trump was wrong to shut down travel from China. Wrong, one of the best of his many good actions in regard to the China virus. The COVID-19 virus could not possibly have come from the Wuhan lab. Wrong, it is looking more and more likely it was engineered there.
Actually, each of the above narratives was brazenly false from the start. Any reasoning person would look at the available facts and at the very least, acknowledge that a vaccine could be possible, testing could prove hydroxychloroquine viable, if there is a disease-ridden area it may be best to limit travel, and given the duplicity of the Chinese government, there was likely to be biologic weapon research going on in the lab. It all was just as readable as a bent piece of steel is to an engineer.
The multitude of narratives that are daily foisted on the citizens of our republic by the current administration and media are usually false, often repulsive, and driving us toward disaster. Each citizen needs to ask the question, does the narrative fit the facts?
Study the narrative, compare it to the facts and push back on the dishonesty. Our survival depends on it.
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer, one of the few known to exist ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.