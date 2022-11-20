Sue Abderholden mug

World Kindness Day was Nov. 13. It’s a day that needs to be recognized more than ever before. What many people have witnessed during the pandemic is frustration, anger, short tempers and more. We see signs at fast food restaurants saying, “be nice - these are the employees who showed up,” or in stores saying, “we’re doing the best we can.”  But even the signs reminding us to be nice aren’t working. We’re seeing anything but kindness.

Here at National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Minnesota, we’ve been promoting “space and grace.” It means giving others space to err, to be upset or mad. It means giving others grace so that our response to them is not filled with anger or frustration. We give grace when, instead of being upset at someone, we jump to the conclusion that this person is having a bad day, that they are in a hurry and cut you off because they are racing to get a sick child, that they didn’t go when the light turned green because they were responding to an urgent text, that they are grieving and just weren’t thinking of anyone else in that moment. When we respond with grace and space we actually feel better – because we have responded with kindness.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.