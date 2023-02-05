Dale Lueck Mug

I recently attended the winter gathering of the “Better in Our Back Yard” group (BIOBY) in Duluth. The group was founded in Minnesota and is focused on supporting “responsible industrial development projects and companies in Northern Minnesota and regions surrounding the Upper Midwest.”

The keynote speaker was Lucy Crane, a geologist currently working in the United Kingdom. She is serving as the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and Sustainability Manager at Cornish Lithium Limited. The company is exploring for lithium-enriched geothermal waters and other battery related metals in Cornwall, United Kingdom (UK).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.