I recently attended the winter gathering of the “Better in Our Back Yard” group (BIOBY) in Duluth. The group was founded in Minnesota and is focused on supporting “responsible industrial development projects and companies in Northern Minnesota and regions surrounding the Upper Midwest.”
The keynote speaker was Lucy Crane, a geologist currently working in the United Kingdom. She is serving as the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and Sustainability Manager at Cornish Lithium Limited. The company is exploring for lithium-enriched geothermal waters and other battery related metals in Cornwall, United Kingdom (UK).
Unlike Minnesota, with about 150 years of active mining experience, mining activity at Cornwall has been ongoing for several thousand years, dating back to the bronze age. Cornwall once supplied the world’s tin, a key component in making bronze. There were many take-away’s from Lucy’s discussion about her work experiences both in the UK and in other parts of the world.
One area that stuck with me and bears further discussion is the major difference in mining related government worker safety and environmental government regulations across the world. Modern highly developed countries with enviable standards of living generally have well-defined regulations and enforce them. That is not the reality in many lesser developed countries with lower standards of living.
Despite enjoying a relatively high standard of living, strong worker safety and environmental regulations there is a persistent effort to prevent the development of minerals here in Aitkin County.
Nothing new about the “NIMBY” or “not in my backyard” approach to mining, notwithstanding our heavy reliance on minerals from lesser developed countries. Objections to mining are not unique to developed nations, but it is more pronounced among the haves versus the have nots of today’s world.
Some suggest that given a choice, we should source minerals we consume from nations like Indonesia which suffer from issues with child labor, trafficking and exploitation. With respect to the significant nickel mineral deposits in Aitkin County some insist we should not develop those resources. One of the justifications advanced by members of the Tamarack Water Alliance is, “... operations in Indonesia are not the responsibility of the people of Minnesota ...” .
I agree, the government of Indonesia is directly responsible for enforcing the laws that govern exploitation of children. However, here in Aitkin County we have an opportunity to replace some of the world’s voracious appetite for nickel which we in Aitkin County consume with a mineral resource that would be produced here without the child abuse and exploration.
Dale Lueck is a local resident who enjoys traveling and has lived and worked in both Asia and Europe.
