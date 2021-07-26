Question: Hi, I am wondering if there are any laws that prohibit a person from having a blue flashing light in front or back of a bicycle.
Answer: A blue light, whether flashing or not is not allowed on bicycles. Bicyclists must use a headlight and rear reflectors when it’s dark. To increase visibility, adding a rear flashing light is allowed.
RULES OF THE ROAD
• Bicyclists may ride on all Minnesota roads, except where restricted.
• Bicyclists should ride on the road, and must ride in the same direction as traffic.
• Motorists must at all times maintain a three-foot clearance when passing a bicyclist.
• Bicyclists must obey all traffic control signs and signals, just as motorists.
• Bicyclists must signal their turns and should ride in a predictable manner.
• Drivers must drive at safe speeds and be attentive — look for bicyclists, check blind spots.
• Drivers should use caution and look twice for riders when turning.
• Drivers should use caution when opening door upon parking on side of road.
About one-half of all bicycle-vehicle collisions are due to a variety of bicyclist behaviors, such as disregarding a traffic sign or signal. The other half are caused by vehicle driver behaviors, such as inattention and distraction. It’s important for everyone to do their part to share the road and drive smart.
Question: My son just took his driver’s education class this summer. I started looking through his books and I was surprised how much has changed since I got my driver’s license 20 year ago. I really couldn’t believe it. How did I miss all the new changes? Can you talk about that?
Answer: This is a great topic as all parents need to take an active role in their teen driver’s education. Since 2015, all Minnesota driver education providers (schools) must offer a “Supplemental Parental Curriculum” to any parent/guardian who chooses the course. The course helps provide the information concerning graduated driver licensing, safety risks associated with novice drivers, potential influence of adults on novice driver behaviors, and additional resources.
COMMON TEEN
DRIVING LAWS
• For the first six months of licensure: Only one passenger under age 20 is permitted, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• For the second six months of licensure: No more than three passengers under age 20 are permitted, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• Exemption: Passengers under age 20 who are members of the driver’s immediate family are permitted.
• Parents are encouraged to set stricter passenger limits for their newly licensed teen by not allowing any teen passengers for the first six-months of licensure, and no more than one for the second six-months.
Minnesota’s nighttime limits for teens:
• For the first six months of licensure: Driving is prohibited midnight – 5 a.m.
• Exemptions: Driving when accompanied by a licensed driver age 25 or older; driving between home and place of employment; driving to/from home and a school event for which the school has not provided transportation; driving for employment purposes.
• More than half of all fatal crashes that occur at night and involve 16-year-olds happen before midnight. Parents are encouraged to set stricter nighttime driving limits for their newly licensed teen beginning at 9 or 10 p.m.
Due to inexperience, distractions and risk-taking, teens are a part of an unfortunate group of drivers in Minnesota, statistically speaking. In 2019, teens (15-19) made up just 6% of all licensed drivers. Yet, they made up 16% of all drivers involved in traffic crashes. As parents, it’s important to continue educating and driving with your teen driver, even after they receive their license. Together we can help our teen drivers get home safely at the end of the day.
A portion of state statutes was used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, please send your questions to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or reach me at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us
