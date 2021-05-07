Brenda lived in the back apartment, a place I never had been in until I stopped there one day with her brother. Brenda, in her early 50s, was dying of cancer.
More than shelter, a building can be a refuge of memories. This is what Humphrey’s Mercantile is to me.
The building is located next to the McGregor VFW Post 2747. It is large, painted blue with an “ANTIQUES” sign across the front. The outside and inside no longer represent themselves as I remember but it is the same structure.
The cement steps challenged your dexterity and balance. The door was strong and meant business. Upon entering, the counter and cash register were on your left. I believe you had to pass the dairy products and produce to reach the meat counter in the far back of the grocery store. From the front door you could see a portion of the meat display case.
Glenn and Lavona Humphrey owned and operated the store.
Walt’s TV was in the same building: the set of steps north of the grocery store. My grandparents bought their first colored television from Walt in the early ’70s. My Grandma Knaack watched her “shows” (soap operas) daily. I recall Walt coming to our house and fixing our television. I was amazed by the man who could fix a television.
During my first college Christmas break, there was a fire in the house I lived in. I bagged up all my personal items (damaged or not) and brought them home to McGregor. My mother and I spent hours washing the smoke smell from my clothes, in the laundromat that had been added to the south end of the building by a new owner.
Several other students and I were homeless when school resumed in January. But the saddest thing of all; our landlord lost her life in that fire.
Ahh, the watermelon! I made 25 cents an hour babysitting in the late ’60s. I saved up enough to order from the JCPenney catalogue an orange and yellow polka-dotted dress. I felt so independent.
One day at Humphrey’s I splurged. I spotted an enormous oblong watermelon. The biggest melon I had ever seen and I had with me my babysitting money. I drooled over that melon and decided I had to have it. I would share it – sure, I would share it.
So, I bought the melon. Little did I know that carrying it from the store would be the easy part. As I walked home the melon grew because it got heavier and heavier with each step.
Now the store is on First Street and our house is on Third Street behind the McGregor School. Not too far unless you are 11 years old and lugging a 40-pound watermelon. You know, those things have no handles, and they are smooth and slippery like a cell phone without a case.
I recall sitting on the side of the road a couple times in exhaustion. I rolled it in the street and in the lawns along the road. I wished for a wagon, and decided that should be my next purchase with my babysitting money. I feared I would drop the melon and it would burst open. I bet you thought that is where I was headed, eating dirt covered melon on the side of the street, but no, I actually made it home with my prize. There were a few dents and pebbles in the rind from the rolling, kicking, shoving – but no cracks.
So, I go in the house carrying my conquest and proclaimed to my mother, “Look what I bought!”
She replied in a casual tone, “There’s no room to put it in the refrigerator.”
I sank inside thinking, “Crap. I guess I will have to share it with my three brothers.”
What a building.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years, and is now retired.
