After spending the last 10 1/2 years working as the chief executive officer for a health system in southwestern Montana, I’ve returned to northern Minnesota, an area where I have deep roots. As the new chief executive officer for Riverwood, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself.
A native of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, I moved to Minnesota when I began my college education. I earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music from St. Olaf College in Northfield, an Associate of Applied Sciences degree from Lake Superior College in Duluth and a certificate of management studies in health services administration and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Minnesota. I’m also a licensed nursing home administrator.
Early in my career and while continuing my education, I worked as a certified nursing assistant at an assisted living facility in the Duluth area which is where I met my wife, Missy. I then worked at the Cook Hospital in Cook as a physical therapist assistant and also became manager of the rehab department and later was appointed the assistant administrator. I went on to serve Bigfork Valley Hospital in Bigfork as chief operating officer and nursing home administrator, overseeing its senior services as well as various hospital and clinic operations.
I was attracted to the CEO job at Riverwood because the hospital has a great culture and is strongly anchored in patient satisfaction, employee engagement, financial strength and good leadership, all while maintaining its independence. It is exciting to be part of an organization with an engaged medical staff and experienced and cohesive board of directors, along with a talented and successful senior leadership team. There is a wonderful culture here, with a family-feeling among the staff members who care deeply for both patients and each other.
Since I began working at Riverwood in mid-February, I have been so impressed with the people and the positive and progressive culture. Through dedication to local access to care and through regional collaborations, Riverwood has done an exceptional job of bringing world-class services and specialty services to its patients.
With an impressive record of being a progressive, forward-thinking organization, Riverwood has continued to expand its facilities as community needs have arisen. Currently, plans are underway for a new clinic in McGregor and a larger surgery center in Aitkin.
My wife, Missy, and I have three children. Anders and Erik are college students while Brita is a high school student. We have three dogs, and the kids are active in athletics. I enjoy fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, boating, skiing and just about anything outdoors.
My family and I are thankful and blessed to return to an area we love and to be close to our families again. I look forward to getting to know local residents and the communities we serve.
Ken Westman is the CEO for Riverwood Healthcare Center, overseeing a 25-bed critical access hospital in Aitkin and three clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor.
