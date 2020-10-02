“Change is inevitable, growth is optional” - John Maxwell
When the pandemic hit, the world around us changed how each of us operated in our daily world. There are two ways we can take this change - we can let it weigh us down and hide from it, or, we can embrace the opportunity that change of any sort can provide - the chance to grow, adapt, learn and explore new ways to do things.
The Aitkin County Historical Society may be closed for 2020 due to the pandemic, but we are using this opportunity to grow, learn, and become a better museum for our audience. With that in mind, the ACHS is currently working on some large-scale projects as we remain closed to the public for the remainder of 2020.
Soon to be completed is a building conditions assessment for the historic Northern Pacific Depot we call home. As a property on the National Register of Historic places, this depot is a site of historic significance to our county. It is the job of the ACHS to serve as stewards of not only our collections, but of the building we call home. This document will serve as a guide for repairs and restoration work in coming years. Already over a century old, this document will provide expert advice on what to do to ensure the depot remains another century in just as good condition.
Also underway is a complete overhaul of the exhibits and displays. All current exhibits are being removed, cleaned and the artifacts placed back in storage. Completely new displays on larger interpretive themes will be created, created exhibits that tell a more comprehensive story of Aitkin County. Among the new exhibit themes will be ghost towns, immigration, the Mississippi and its role in local history and the fur trade. New exhibits will provide new opportunities for insight and discussion, and hopefully draw in new visitors. While some may miss seeing their favorite artifact, others do not like seeing the same static exhibits year after year.
Earlier this year, the ACHS also applied for a large grant to conduct a complete inventory of our collections. As the county repository, it is our job to ensure we continue to have the space and security to collect into the future. This inventory will, if the grant is awarded, allow a complete view of current collections, to ensure that only Aitkin County artifacts are kept, multiple duplicates are reduced for space needs, and that each artifact is responsibly stored and documented. This documentation will ensure a reliable schedule of artifact maintenance and restoration, as needed, can be created and followed. This again will ensure the ACHS meets its mission to ensure the continuance of these artifacts and the local stories they tell for the next century.
The award of grants should be within the next few months, but the project will proceed as time allows with or without this grant.
As a public entity, a site for visitors to research and explore, it is our job to ensure we remain relevant and up to date. As such, with a recent MLEC Operation Round-Up grant, the research library’s outdated and no-longer-supported public and volunteer use computers will be replaced. This will ensure visitors can continue to conduct microfilm research and scan documents without slow computers and risk of crashes interrupting their time.
None of these large projects and changes would be possible without the financial support of our donors, members and grant entities like MLEC and the Legacy program. The ACHS board of trustees has been extremely proactive and supportive in ensuring the ACHS is meeting museum standards and ensuring support toward necessary changes and updates.
And finally, without the dedicated volunteers who continue to come in and donate their valuable time despite the pandemic, many of these projects could not be completed.
If there are any questions about any of these projects, how to become involved as a volunteer or board member, or about the ACHS in general, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Staff continues to be on-site during normal hours, Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Staff will respond to emails and voice mails as they come in.
Heidi Gould is the adminisrator of the Atkin County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.