Question: Last week there was an auto accident that left one adult and three children dead. There were no seatbelts or child restraints used. Who can be held responsible in this crash?
Answer: If there is a crash, the driver is ultimately responsible for the safety of everyone in the vehicle. As a driver, it is important to protect all passengers by simply making sure everyone is properly seat belted in the vehicle.
If stopped by law enforcement outside of the scenario of a crash, the driver or adult passenger not wearing a seatbelt will be issued a citation. The driver will be issued the citation for any juveniles not wearing a seatbelt or children who are not properly restrained.
In Minnesota, all children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4’ 9” tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
• Rear-facing seats: All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
• Forward-facing seats with harness: Toddlers and preschool-age children who have reached the height and weight limits should use a forward-facing seat with harness until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
• Booster seats: School-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat can sit on a booster seat used with a lap and shoulder belt.
• Seatbelts: Buckling up with a seatbelt is for children age 8 or who have reached 4’ 9”. Your children are ready for adult seat belts when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the seat edge without slouching, and feet touching the floor.
Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seatbelts or be in the correct child restraint.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, send them to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
