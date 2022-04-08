I remember with blissful pleasure when we could dip strawberries and banana slices into a fondue pot of chocolate as a party dessert. But those days are over with the current realities of contagious disease though my memory will always sweeten with the thought.
One afternoon some years ago, we were waiting for the family to arrive to join in celebrating my husband’s birthday. The divine bowl of chocolate fondue was ready and waiting, the temptation to sample it was irresistible. However, it does have a habit of dripping if one is not prepared. It did and he wasn’t.
After I scooped out a small dish of it for him to take with him to watch a football game on TV, I heard a soft “Oh, oh” and knew immediately what had happened. A few drops landed on his shirt. I instantly dabbed them off and sent him into the bedroom to change it so he would be spotless for the family to arrive.
The result of being spot free and his team winning a crucial game that day was all he needed to heighten his enthusiasm for his imminent birthday party. He was not all that thrilled to celebrate his advancing age but chocolate, the success of his team and the impending arrival of cheering grandkids would bring perfection to the occasion.
A friend, who often visited London to attend theatre productions there, tells of seeing someone in an audience who had two seats - one for himself and the other for his box of chocolates. Now that has to be supreme self-indulgence with an unsurpassed appetite for chocolate. Never mind that we are all jealous of the pleasure of eating chocolates for a couple of hours and buying an extra seat for the supply.
Chocolate can also spike an emergency as it once did at the cabin when we had to grab one of the toddler grandbabies out of the highchair when he started to gag from stuffing his mouth full of a thickly frosted chocolate cupcake. In a panic, we phoned the hospital to say we were coming and sped into town. I had him sip some 7-Up on the way so he would swallow and burp. By the time we got there, he was breathing steadily and sipping water. He still eats chocolate but sparingly.
Speaking of delectable sweets, my husband walked into the kitchen one day and asked what I liked about chocolate. I replied, “that we don’t have any?”
Dismayed he said, “What, no chocolate?” I told him that we did have applesauce and told him it was on the bottom shelf. He was disappointed and replied, “Just so you don’t offer me cauliflower!” Little did he know that it was on the middle shelf.
I suggested a popcorn log that I had made and stored in the freezer that he could have to feed his sweet tooth. His reaction was, “But it looks like birdseed or something you’d put out for chipmunks.”
It wasn’t long before he was happily munching away. The applesauce and the chocolate to say nothing of the cauliflower, would have to wait.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.