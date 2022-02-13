How wonderful! You bought yourself a poinsettia for Christmas. And your precious grandchild gave you an amaryllis!
It is now February and you are questioning if you are caring for the plants correctly? With proper care they can last throughout the year and you can enjoy them for years to come.
Here is some helpful information from the UMN Extension.
AMARYLLIS TIPS:
• Water the plant when the top two inches of soil feels dry, allowing the container to drain freely each time.
• Do not let the plant sit in water as wet soil can promote bulb and root rot and attract pests.
• Fertilize amaryllis each time you water at half the recommended strength when new growth is visible (including on newly purchased plants).
• To promote blooming, use a houseplant fertilizer with a high phosphorus content. The middle number as shown on the fertilizer package. The numbers represent the percentage of each of three important macronutrients for plant growth: N (nitrogen) – P (phosphorous) – K (potassium)
• Move the plant out of direct sunlight when the flower buds have begun to open.
POINSETTIA TIPS:
• Keep your plant in a bright window or under a grow light.
• Allow your plant to dry out between waterings.
• Fertilize your poinsettia with an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer at half the recommended strength about once a month as long as you continue to see new growth.
• Check your plant for signs of insects and treat as needed.
• Prune off faded and dried parts of the plant.
• If you start to see roots on the surface of the soil consider repotting or add a little soil to cover them.
