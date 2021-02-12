Getting stabbed by a needle is absolutely my least favorite thing. While I’ve learned to tolerate the annual blood draw at the doctor’s office and get my flu shot, it hasn’t been easy.
I spent many months as a child in hospitals, getting poked, prodded and punctured many times. You’d think I would be immune to the necessary but nasty process of immunizations and treatments.
But no. As a teenager and then a young adult, my trypanophobia became worse. I once fainted in the dentist’s chair (he was fine with it and quickly finished my filling before I came to). I also fainted several times during school-wide vaccination days.
My phobia spread to the very smell of a medical clinic or lab.
For example, I once volunteered to drive my sister home after she had her wisdom teeth removed. I arrived at her oral surgeon’s office a bit early and found a seat in the waiting room. The next thing I remember is being picked up from the floor after fainting. That smell of antiseptic did me in.
Another time I went to visit her at the hospital lab where she worked. Same scenario, I’m out on the floor and she and her medical technology coworkers were trying to revive me and drag me to a chair. (By the way, she never invited me back.)
Over the decades, I’ve learned coping mechanisms. I survived two C-sections and more recently, steroid injections into my ankles (which I describe as having hot lava injected into your veins).
A few years back, I had scraped my leg on an old rusty metal box fan, and the wound looked rather nasty. It happened my annual checkup was less than a week away. The doctor said yes, I need a tetanus shot to be safe. No, I groaned. The 10-minute wait for the nurse to return with the shot felt like hours. I stared at the ceiling, tried to sing an old favorite song, and considered escaping through the clinic window.
I was astounded that the prick was quick and mostly painless. I hadn’t realized that medical advances had made the needle more precise and the process seamless.
Since then, I’ve gotten my flu shot every fall (not too bad) and also just had the pneumonia shot (the injection didn’t hurt at all, but my arm ached for two days). I can tolerate the routine blood draw by using mental diversions. And of course, I know to NEVER look at the needle.
Which brings me up to 2021, and my spot in line for the COVID-19 vaccination. I’m now past the magical age of 65, which makes me eligible for the newest immunization group.
For the first time in my life, I am anxiously awaiting a shot in the arm. I’ve signed up for the random vaccination appointments. As much as I want to be immunized soon, I still feel teachers, medical personnel and other front-line workers should get their shots first. I want to see kids back in school and I’d like to see the clerks at my grocery store feeling a little safer.
So, I’m prepared to stay home for a few more weeks, avoid friends and family as needed and binge-watch another Netflix show. And I’ve still got a decade-worth of tax records to sort and shred.
When my turn comes, I’ll nervously head to the clinic, I’ll stare at the ceiling and sing whatever part of “Bohemian Rhapsody” pops into my head.
For now, this trypanophobiac is doing her best to be a patient patient. I’m waiting for my turn.
Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@ecm-inc.
