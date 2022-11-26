As another year draws to a close the Lard Lakers reflect on the highlights, lowlights and best forgottenlights of 2022.
The year 2022 will forever be known as the “The Year of Cornhole” as this popular game of beanbag toss took our little village by storm. The first Cornhole Court was laid out in the back patio area of that popular watering hole, The Lard Lake Inn and Distillery on the West shore of our namesake lake. Leagues were soon formed with signature jerseys bearing the logos of their sponsors such as “Dr. Peter Potter’s Proctology Practice” and Pfizer, the maker of Preparation H.
The Championship team in the Semi-pro Division were the “Cornhooligans,” better known as Durward “Swish” Freen and Sylvester “Slippery” Serverinson, who defeated their game competitors the “Cornitwits”, Mohamed Goldberg and Dieter Gonzales.
Famed Cornhole commentator Halsey Hollenbeck, described the winning Cornhooligan strategy thusly:
“Freen pitched a four bagger to start the first inning, Mohamed countered tossing a flop bag for a backstop followed by a hanger, a dirt bag and scoring a backdoor. Cornfusion reigned as the lead changed hands several times with lots of hammers, hangers, hookers, jumpers, sliders, swishers and woodies, culminating with Slippery’s brilliant flop bag that he airmailed for a game winning swish.”
How I wish I had been there, how I wish I knew what they were talking about.
For their winning effort The Cornhooligans won an all-expenses paid Greyhound Bus trip to Fire Island, New York for the National Championship.
With the Christmas Season fast approaching, the Women’s Council of the Our Lady of Lard Lake Church is busily preparing for its annual “Christmas Bizarre,” you’ll no doubt note most other churches have Christmas bazaars but this being Lard Lake and considering the antics of the participants and the quality of the bake sale goods, crafts and entertainment, “Bizarre” is the operative word.
Big Ernie and his lovely wife Paula will once again portray Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, Fr. Sven will be St. Nicholas. The kids of the Wednesday Night Catechism Class will perform their annual Christmas pageant, Jennifer Takaichi will be Mary, Hunter Winchester will be St. Joseph, the Batchelter twins, Smith and Wesson will be the shepherds, my pup Tilly and our three-legged cat, Scruffy, will portray all the animals, Molly Eagle Feather will be the Angel and once again the Baby Jesus will be portrayed by a 60 watt soft-white light bulb.
All of your friends at Lard Lake wish you a Happy Thanksgiving, a blessed Christmas and a much improved New Year!
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
Stein’s book, “Tales from Lard Lake” is available from Amazon.com and in Aitkin at Jaques Art Center, Guidepoint Pharmacy and the Green Owl Gallery.
