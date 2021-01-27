The COVID-19 vaccine has begun to arrive, delivered by the Department of Defense to five “channels” in Minnesota, including the Department of Defense, itself. The other four channels are the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the Board of Prisons.
MDH has redistributed vaccine based on a population formula and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines. Each entity receiving vaccine may not receive enough to cover everyone in its priority area. If that occurs, the entity may have to further prioritize until it receives its next shipment.
Minnesota is currently in Phase 1a, and will be for some time. Persons in the first priority of Phase 1a include:
(1) Hospital staff, including all personnel working in dedicated COVID-19 units, ICU, emergency departments, designated COVID-19 urgent care clinics. These workers are exposed to COVID more often than most people, and we need them to be well to continue caring for others. Currently, Riverwood Healthcare Center has received and is administering its allotted doses for its health care providers.
(2) Skilled nursing facility staff and residents. The federal government has elected to contract with pharmacies through the Pharmacy Provider Program (PPP) to administer vaccine at these facilities. Contracted pharmacists will administer vaccine as it arrives and vaccination can be coordinated.
(3) Emergency medical service responders, including first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and personnel certified or registered as a medical responder.
(4) COVID testers and community vaccinators for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health has been tasked with providing for these entities and has coordinated clinics in the cities of Aitkin, Hill City and McGregor.
Phase 1a, second priority, will include remaining hospital staff who provide direct patient care or handle infectious materials. It will also include staff and residents in assisted living facilities and some other congregate care settings.
Phase 1a, third priority includes all remaining HCP not included in the first and second priority groups that are unable to telework. This includes, but is not limited to: HCP that work in hospitals, ambulatory and outpatient settings, home health settings, emergency shelters, LTCF, dental offices, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health settings, correctional settings and group homes.
No one is required to get the COVID-19/SARs-CoV2 vaccine. It is offered to those in each target area as it becomes available. For Phase 1a, for example, Public Health has contacted EMS, first responders and fire departments to determine the number interested and to ensure scheduling of 10 persons, to make sure there is complete use of each vial of vaccine. Those who are interested have been given instructions on how to sign up for an appointment time.
Many are concerned about this new kind of vaccine, developed so quickly, and being distributed so widely. The COVID-19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine, meaning it uses messenger RNA rather than lab-developed SARs-CoV2 virus, making it much faster to produce than traditional vaccines. This kind of vaccine development has been used for both Ebola and Zika vaccines and years of research done for SARS gave development of a COVID-19 vaccine a head start. Additionally, “Operation Warp Speed” funded pharmaceutical companies to focus in on COVID vaccine and begin manufacturing as soon as a vaccine was created and in trial phases. All required clinical trials for vaccines still took place, but it took place while manufacturing was occurring. Any vaccine that was manufactured that was found to be concerning would have been disposed of, but it would still be paid for. This assurance allowed production to begin quickly.
National media has been highlighting the side effects after vaccination. Yes, these side effects may occur, especially after the second dose. These side effects may include fever, fatigue, headache and muscle aches. These side effects are common side effects of many vaccines. These “symptoms” are actually the physical effects of your body doing the work of building up antibodies. While not pleasant, they are much more mild than COVID-19 and do not indicate a safety concern. Additionally, a small number of individuals have had a significant allergic reaction to the vaccine: five of the first 128,000 vaccinated. This is also within the expected range and vaccinators will have epinephrine available to administer to anyone who might react, just as they do when administering any other vaccine.
Scary stories make fascinating stories for national television. However, when determining if the vaccine is right for you, make sure you are informed by credible sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By the way, Bill Gates is not helping to fund vaccine manufacturers to implant microchips in people around the world through vaccines. Gates is merely a philanthropist who wants to ensure vaccine for third world countries. The technology to track or gain any information from such a chip from billions of people worldwide simply has not been developed.
Please stay tuned to local media sources, the Aitkin County COVID-19 web page and the Aitkin County Public Health Education Facebook page for updates regarding the next phases of vaccination. Due to the production and allocation process, it is “plan as you go.” Answers to many questions may not yet be available, but Public Health staff will provide updates as more information becomes available. Public clinic availability will be posted to these outlets as they are scheduled.
Stacey Durgin Smith is the Aitkin County Public Health Emergency Preparedness coordinator.
