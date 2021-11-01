The Aitkin County Association of Townships held its quarterly meeting this week. They conducted the meeting using a hybrid in-person and remote video conference format. The group met in person at the Aitkin County Commissioners’ board room, with Aitkin County providing video conferencing capability to allow township officials to also participate remotely.
The large county meeting room facilitated appropriate spacing for members who attended in person and the video conferencing system went on without a hitch.
Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County Economic Development coordinator, presented the county’s draft five-year economic development plan. The plan looks across all avenues within the county on measures that can enhance the economic health of the area. Objectives include:
• Provide a single point of contact for existing business owners, new business owners and entrepreneurs that identifies all resources available for their business success.
• Spotlight quality of life in Aitkin County by highlighting our extensive outdoor recreational resources.
• Improve broadband access to all Aitkin County residents and visitors to support vibrant communities.
• Attract businesses located outside of Aitkin County.
• Listen to the needs of the community to drive the economic engine.
The detailed plan was introduced to the county board of commissioners at its Oct 12 meeting. It is currently under review and ultimately will return to the board for final consideration and implementation.
Don’t hesitate to provide input to your county commissioner.
Kirk Peysar, Aitkin County auditor, updated the group on local elections that will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Absentee voting and voting in person are already in progress. The Aitkin School District has a levy question on the ballot and the Hill City School District will be filling two vacant school board positions.
Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter provided an update on the levy question. He can be contacted 218-927-2115, ext. 3420 for more info.
This week we finally saw significant frost on the pumpkins. That was quite a change from the very enjoyable above average temperatures that we have experienced for most of October.
This is a great time of the year to participate in outdoor activities. Think safety and remember school buses are on the road weekdays every morning and afternoon. Please obey those flashing lights and stop-arm signals.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
