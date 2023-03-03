Senator Rob Farnsworth, Rep. Ron Kresah, Senator Nathan Wesenberg

Senator Rob Farnsworth (District 7), Rep. Ron Kresha (District 10A), Senator Nathan Wesenberg (District 10).
Dale Lueck Mug

Aitkin County Republicans gathered for the group’s annual convention at the Fireside Inn in McGregor on Feb. 18 to elect county committee officers and hear from state and federal elected officials. The group also showed appreciation to retiring county Republican party officers – co-chairs, Pat and John Turonie; deputy chair, Tom Peterson and secretary, Deb Chute. 

Newly elected party chair, Jennifer Cummings, said, “Pat, John, Tom and Deb have worked tirelessly, proudly supporting our rural Minnesota common sense ethical and moral values. We wish them the best and will continue to draw upon on their wisdom and knowledge as we move forward.” 

