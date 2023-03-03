Aitkin County Republicans gathered for the group’s annual convention at the Fireside Inn in McGregor on Feb. 18 to elect county committee officers and hear from state and federal elected officials. The group also showed appreciation to retiring county Republican party officers – co-chairs, Pat and John Turonie; deputy chair, Tom Peterson and secretary, Deb Chute.
Newly elected party chair, Jennifer Cummings, said, “Pat, John, Tom and Deb have worked tirelessly, proudly supporting our rural Minnesota common sense ethical and moral values. We wish them the best and will continue to draw upon on their wisdom and knowledge as we move forward.”
The 2023-2024 slate of county party officers now includes: Jennifer Cummings, chair; Alicia Leiviska, deputy chair; Dale Lueck, secretary; Jim Blakesley, treasurer; Kari Abbott, deputy treasurer and Bill Maxfield, state central committee delegate.
Additional county committee members include: Brett Workman, county commissioner District 1; Linda Lueck, District 2; Jamie Golden-Groves, District 3; Sue Finney, District 4; Lynn Weistroffer , District 5 and state central alternate delegates: Bret Sample, Travis Leiviska and Sue Finney. The chair and deputy chair will each appoint two additional members at large at the county committee’s next monthly meeting set for Monday, March 13.
Sen. Rob Farnsworth (R) District 7, Sen. Nathan Wesenberg (R) District 10 and Rep. Ron Kresha (R) District 10A updated the group on the flood of extreme legislation that the DFL majority and Governor Walz are ramming through the legislature. Rep. Spencer Igo District 7A was unable to attend but was there in spirit.
The news coming out of St. Paul is often quite unsettling as the liberal trifecta in the legislature and governor’s office do their very best to reshape Minnesota into the image of California. However, Aitkin County elected legislators are providing a voice of reason and common sense in St. Paul. To subscribe to their periodic email updates, visit the members page at: www.house.mn.gov/.
Char Gafkjen, from U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber’s office, enlightened the group on the hard work Stauber and the new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives are doing to put the brakes on the runaway federal spending and the avalanche of new extreme federal regulations the Biden Administration has imposed. While the once every 10-year redistricting did not change Aitkin County’s status in Minnesota’s 8th U.S. Congressional District, it did make major changes at the state level.
Effective the last general election, Aitkin County is now split into two new state senate and house districts. New Senate District 7 and House 7A include all townships and cities from Morrison, Fleming, Jevne, McGregor and Clark Township and north to the county line. New Senate District 10 and House 10A include the townships and cities from Aitkin, Spencer, Kimberly, Spalding and Salo township south.
The Aitkin County Republican County Committee meets monthly, the second Monday, 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Eyecare Center Building, 312 Minnesota Ave. North, Aitkin. Visitors are welcome. For more info visit: www.aitkingop.com/.
Dale Lueck, Aitkin, a former state representative, is the secretary of the Aitkin County Republicans.
