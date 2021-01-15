Minnesota legislators and Governor Walz recently approved a one-time appropriation of $114,800,000 for payments to counties to provide relief grants to local businesses. These dollars will be disbursed to counties on a per capita basis to assist businesses and nonprofit organizations that have been affected by COVID-19 related executive orders. Businesses must be located in Aitkin County, have no current tax lien on record with the secretary of state as of the time of application, and be used for operational expenses. Operational expenses include items such as property taxes, payroll, rent, utilities and insurance cost among others.
At their first meeting of the year, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved the County Relief Grants Certification Form to request the $313,202 allocated to Aitkin County. Staff also discussed the process being followed to distribute funds to businesses. Board members expressed their continued concern about the impact COVID-19 and related executive orders have had on local businesses.
The Aitkin County Economic Development Committee recently met to review application requirements and develop a simple application form. A final draft is planned to be submitted to the board for approval at the next board meeting on Jan. 26.
Commissioners also approved the hiring of a temporary contracted employee to focus solely on administering the relief dollars. This position will be paid for using the administration funds included in the allocation from the state. Every effort will be made to notify businesses of fund availability and the application process. Businesses are encouraged to watch the Aitkin County website where the application will be posted as soon as it is approved. Hard copies will also be available at that time.
This legislation also included two additional aid packages aimed at specific business sectors. The first package focuses on restaurants, bars, gyms and bowling centers that have been negatively impacted by Executive Order 20-99 which temporarily closed businesses to the public. Eligible businesses that saw a reduction in gross receipts from sales of at least 30% during the prescribed time period will automatically receive payment from the Department of Revenue. Payments will be made based on the average number of employees in the covered employment period. A qualified business with zero employees will receive $10,000, 1-20 employees will receive $15,000, and 21-100 will receive $25,000.
The second package focuses on Minnesota’s movie theaters and trade show organizers. This program will be administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). More information can be requested online by visiting the DEED website.
As we balance getting funds out quickly to help businesses that are suffering with making sure those most in need are reached, questions can be directed to me at jessica.seibert@co.aitkin.mn.us until a grants administrator is in place.
Jessica Seibert is the Aitkin County Administrator. She can be reached by calling 218-927-7276, or by emailing jessica.seibert@co.aitkin.mn.us.
