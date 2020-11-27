There are many tests available now for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus. What do they all mean? How are they different? Here is a breakdown of information that you might find helpful in understanding the tests that are currently available.
The most common test for COVID-19 is the PCR Molecular Test. This test detects viral genetic material on the inside of the SARS-CoV2 cell and is the most specific and sensitive to current infection. This test is conducted by collecting upper or lower respiratory specimens through nasal, throat or nasopharyngeal (deep nasal) swabs or through some saliva tests. Thus, it can be used for people who are asymptomatic (do not have symptoms), pre-symptomatic (do not have symptoms yet) or symptomatic. This test is good for what public health professionals call, “Point Prevalence.”
Point prevalence is a measure of the percentage of people who have a disease or condition at a particular point in time. The disadvantages of this test are that it is highly complex, can be prone to supply shortages, and has the longest turnaround time, an average of three-seven days, for results to be returned.
Antigen Testing checks specimens for the spike protein on the outside of the SARS-CoV2 cell. Specimens are collected by nasal or nasopharyngeal swabs. Antigen testing is generally fast, with results available in 15-30 minutes. For that reason, most tests known as “rapid tests” are antigen tests. Also, it is inexpensive and can be easier to obtain. Like the RT-PCR test, the antigen test is used to detect current infection. However, this test has lower sensitivity and specificity, therefore is more reliable when testing symptomatic people, one-four days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. It may be a good choice when the virus is highly prevalent in the community. In some cases an antigen test may be confirmed with a RT-PCR test.
Antibody Testing tests for COVID-19 antibodies that are produced by the body to fight off the SARS-CoV2 virus. Blood samples are used for antibody testing. This test may be used to tell if a person has had a past COVID-19 infection. The tests are readily available. They are most valuable in detecting how widespread COVID has been in a certain population. Disadvantages of antibody testing include the fact that it is of limited use to individuals and is prone to false positives and negatives. It is important to remember the detection of antibodies DOES NOT guarantee immunity. There continues to be ongoing research around the potential of COVID-19 reinfection.
Aitkin County Public Health worked with the Minnesota State Emergency Operations Center and the National Guard to provide an RT-PCR testing site in October. Over 500 tests were completed. At that time, only nine people tested positive, not all of them from Aitkin County. Unfortunately, since then, COVID-19 has spread at a significant rate across Minnesota, including in Aitkin County. Hospitals and long-term care facilities are reporting an increase in cases and hospitalizations, more significant illness and a concerning impact on staffing. Schools are seeing difficulty staffing classrooms and are balancing multiple learning models. Social distancing, vigorous hand-washing, staying home when you’re ill, limiting your social connections and correctly wearing face coverings when with those outside of your household has never been so important.
The Minnesota Department of Health has upcoming nasal testing events. There are also many semi-permanent saliva testing sites across the state. You may visit MDH at https://mn.gov/covid19/for-min
nesotans/if-sick/testing-lo
cations/index.jsp to locate your nearest testing sites. MDH is also providing at-home saliva testing, which you can order through the same web page. Locally, you can contact your health care provider for a testing appointment or you can schedule a drive-through appointment at CVS Pharmacy via phone or the website. If you have questions about testing, you may call Aitkin County Health and Human Services at 218-927-7200 or 800-328-3744 and ask for the COVID Response Team. You will be connected to a public health nurse or educator. COVID-19 testing is free.
Do not excuse away your symptoms as allergies, a sinus infection or “just a cold.” If you have any symptoms, get tested for COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms, studies show that testing is most reliable on day three of symptoms. If you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with or has symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. If you have been at a large gathering, get tested. It is best to get tested five-seven days after exposure, to ensure that the virus is detected. If you have symptoms of or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if you’ve had close contact with someone who is diagnosed or symptomatic, it is important you follow isolation or quarantine guidance. If you are uncertain, contact your health care provider or Aitkin County Public Health for guidance.
Stacey Durgin Smith is an Aitkin County Public Health educator. Contact Stacey at stacey.durgin@co.aitkin.mn.us or call 218-927-7224.
