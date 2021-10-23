Don’t be fooled: Much about vaccination is helping to prevent infection, severe illness and death in Aitkin County.
Aitkin County residents who have been fully vaccinated have a significantly reduced chance of becoming infected with COVID-19, being hospitalized or ending up in an Intensive Care Unit.
Just under one quarter (22%) of Aitkin County residents who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated have been diagnosed with infection, compared to 1.5% of those fully vaccinated who have seen breakthrough infection.
“Data matters and the data for Aitkin County makes an important point: COVID-19 vaccines are doing what vaccines are meant to do; reduce disease impact, minimize spread and save lives,” said Erin Melz, Aitkin County Public Health supervisor.
As of Oct. 15, of the 8,170 Aitkin County residents of all ages who are fully vaccinated, only 123 have seen a breakthrough infection, 12 required hospitalization, one was admitted to an intensive care unit and four died due to COVID-19. For those 7,664 residents not yet fully vaccinated, 1,669 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection, 118 have been hospitalized, 26 admitted to an ICU and 39 have died, three since Sept. 1.
The county has seen a rapid increase in cases, with a 14-day case rate of 87.79 per 10,000 people. One week ago, the case rate was 70.10 and one year ago it was 23.37. Test positivity also continues to increase, with the current rate at 22.15%. One week ago it was 15.45%.
Vaccination and testing remain readily available in Aitkin County at clinics, pharmacies and public health events. For more information visit the Aitkin County website or call public health at 218-927-7200.
Source: Minnesota Department of Health
