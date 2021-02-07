Have you wondered if everything is up and up with this coronavirus?
I have thought about it in many ways and situations: The Conspiracy Therapy
Like, does the sanitizer work? Well, I know the bottle of hand sanitizer I have in my vehicle has alcohol in it because it was not frozen this morning in the minus-14 degree Fahrenheit temperature.
Does the COVID-19 vaccine work? I had the first shot and I no longer have any body hair.
I have also accidentally squirted some in my eye. It burnt like heck and I flushed and flushed with water. It took several days for my eye to stop having involuntary twitches. It felt and looked like I was winking. You should have seen the look on the face of the lady that gave me my first COVID-19 shot. I think she thought I was coming “on” to her. It was awkward.
Does the COVID-19 vaccine work? I had the first shot and I no longer have a plumber’s crack.
Nowadays it seems that everyone knows someone who has had it and survived or someone who has died because of COVID. People very close to me have had it and are OK. My fear for them is some seem to think they are now invincible; that they have survived and can no longer pass it on or get it again. I just ask that they be careful for their safety, yours and mine.
Does the COVID-19 vaccine work? I had the first shot and now I’ve lost my taste for on-line shopping, even with Amazon Prime.
Rich lost his mother to COVID. She was living in a health care center. The virus entered the building and she got it. Rich sat by her side for two days in full personal protective equipment (PPE) and watched her pass. She had some underlying health issues, Rich told me, and there was nothing they could do for her, other than make her comfortable. After her passing, Rich isolated himself from his father and others for 14 days. No one else around him caught the virus.
Does the COVID-19 vaccine work? I had the first shot and now I have two belly buttons.
In these COVID times we need to avoid those little stressors. My daughter-in-law bought a new kitchen waste can. She said the old one with the twirling top was a source of anxiety. Tossing something in it meant the top turned over, it flipped and got stuck and collected grime, and so she bought a new “step down on the pedal” unit and the lid opens gently and closes the same. She eliminated a stressor.
Does the COVID-19 vaccine work? I had the first shot and now all I smell is success. To me success in the dead of winter in Minnesota is flushing the toilet in the morning and all goes down: the smell of success.
Please be safe out there. Protect yourself and others.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years, and is now retired. She hopes that her humorous take here reminds people that you either laugh or cry.
