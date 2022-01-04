Question: What is the law in regards to pushing snow from one’s driveway out onto the road?
Answer: It is illegal to place snow from a driveway on or next to a public highway or street. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds everyone, “The placing of snow on or near a public road creates hazards, including drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction and unsafe access. Keep crosswalks, intersections, entrances and exits clean and unobstructed.”
Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing snow onto public roads or sidewalks. This includes ditches and the right-of-way area.
Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if the placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut or bump, that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.
Question: My wife slid off the state highway and came to a stop in the median ditch, unhurt but needing to be pulled out. When she called me I told her to call the State Patrol and stay in the car until you arrived. What is the right procedure to follow?
Answer: First of all, I am glad she is all right. Minnesota troopers have responded to approximately 6,916 vehicles that have slid off the highway in 2021 and needed assistance. This does not include crashes, motorist assists and other calls for service.
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
• Is anyone injured? If so, call “911” immediately.
• Are you in a safe or dangerous location? Generally, it is best to stay in your vehicle as it will offer you some protection.
• Is your vehicle partially on the highway in the traffic lane? Are you on the bad side of a hill or curve? If so, you and your occupants might be safer leaving the vehicle. Do not stand on the highway.
Report the incident as soon as possible. Be prepared to give your location and a brief description of what happened.
If you are stuck in snow, mud or for whatever reason, you can call a tow truck or ask the dispatcher to have them send one. If you do call a tow, tell the appropriate law enforcement agency (State Patrol/Sheriff/Police) to help prevent doubling up and keeping responding resources available for others.
Law enforcement agencies will help with traffic control and provide scene safety as the tow truck operators go to work.
Send your questions to Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol, 1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
