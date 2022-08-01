Question: Awhile back you wrote an article on the different driver license classifications. Can you talk about restrictions and endorsements?
Answer: A Minnesota driver’s license can have additional restrictions or endorsements based on the person and their license classification.
Endorsements
• Motorcycle
• Hazardous Materials
• Passenger Transport
• School Bus
• Tank Vehicle
• Double/Triple Trailers
Restrictions
• Corrective Lenses
• Mechanical Devices (hand controls or other adaptive devices)
• Prosthetic Aid
• Automatic Transmission – Equipped CMV
• Limited to Daylight Driving Only
• CDL – Intrastate Only
• No Air Brake Equipped CMV
• No Class A Passenger Vehicle
• No Class A & B Passenger Vehicle
• No Tractor-Trailer CMV
• No Passenger in a CMV Bus
• Ignition Interlock Device
• Medical Variance/Waiver
• No Cargo in a CMV Tank Vehicle
• No Full Air Brake Equipped CMV
• Any use of alcohol invalidates license
• Hand Operated Brakes
• Complete Hand Controls
• Outside Mirrors
• Valid for three-wheel motorcycle
• Farm Work and Drivers Education Instruction Permit
• Hand Operated light beam control
• Elevated Driving Seat
• No Freeway Driving
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, send them to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
