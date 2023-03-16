In 2021, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Remember Dominion? They made the voting machines that were supposedly rigged to throw the presidential election to Biden. With the case moving to trial in April, we are starting to learn the details. On Feb. 16, the public version of the filing was released; it disclosed leaked internal messages of Fox News Channel executives and hosts during their election coverage. (Fox anchors have been forbidden to cover this story.)
In Dominion’s words, “To serve its own commercial purposes, Fox News fanned the flames of conspiracy theories, taking a small flame and helping turn it into a raging fire. The news organization knowingly sold the false story of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, with Dominion cast as the villain, severely injuring Dominion in the process. If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does.”
In the days following the election, the highest-ranking Fox executives agreed that claims of a stolen election were false, and that Trump needed to concede. Rupert Murdoch, chairman and controlling owner of Fox News, testified under oath that on Jan. 5, 2020, he told Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, “It’s been suggested our prime time three should independently or together say something like ‘the election is over and Joe Biden won,’” and that such a statement “would go a long way to stop the Trump myth that the election was stolen.”
Why did Fox persist in pushing the “stolen” election? Fox News’ ratings plummeted over 30% by Nov. 15, 2019, as viewers quickly turned to its competitors, such as One America News Network (OANN), and Newsmax. The only way to get Trump and his MAGA crowd back was to perpetuate the lie.
Fox will wrap itself in the First Amendment in its defense, but there is a difference between voicing your beliefs and acting with “actual-malice,” e.g., you cannot yell “Fire!” in a crowded building if you know there is no fire. For Dominion, the malice is libel that has endangered not only its business but the lives of its employees, many of whom received death threats.
I urge you to read Dominion’s legal updates at www.dominionvoting.com; they include filings against not only Fox, but Newsmax Media, OANN, Mike Lindell (the MyPillow guy), Rudy Guiliani and Sydney Powell (Trump attorney) – all of whose motions to dismiss were denied. The truth is out there.
Jennie Hakes teaches riding and exercise and adminsters a number of websites. She and her husband live on a horse farm north of Aitkin.
