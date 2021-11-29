I recently had the opportunity to visit with the senior leadership of Enbridge and received an update on the Enbridge Pipeline #3 replacement project. Construction is complete and the new line now designated Enbridge Pipeline #93 went into operation last month.
The 1,097 mile pipeline moves crude oil from Edmonton, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin. A total of 330 miles are within Minnesota, including eight new pump stations and two new pipeline maintenance shops. Two of the new pump stations are located in our immediate area near Hill City and Floodwood.
The entire project cost $9.3 billion, all of which was funded by the private sector. Over $4 billion was invested in the United States, the bulk of which came to Minnesota. Currently, Enbridge pays about $43 million annually in Minnesota property taxes. The first year Line #93 is in full operation that amount will increase by about $35 million.
The Minnesota segment took over six years to complete. Actual construction including the new pump stations only took about 12 months. Most of those six years were spent undergoing Minnesota’s extensive environmental review and permitting process. That process involved review and permitting activities by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, MPCA, DNR, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
Where tribal governments desired, the new pipeline route avoided reservation lands and where tribal governments desired, the old line was replaced with new pipeline on their reservation lands. Tribal members played an important role in completing the project. About 700 indigenous workers were involved in construction representing over 7% of the total workforce. In contrast, today Native Americans represent about 1.1% of Minnesota’s total population.
This week I was invited to participate in the Minnesota Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Forestry Association’s monthly meeting at McGregor. I learned a lot.
Commercial timber companies, the DNR and county land offices all employ professional foresters that manage their forest assets. SWCD personnel maintain a cadre of forestry professionals who are available to assist private landowners in management of their timber assets.
If you are considering a forest management plan or timber harvest on your property, check with your local SWCD office, they are willing and ready to assist you.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
