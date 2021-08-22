In terms of beautifying the world, I do not suggest spilling a bottle of perfume – anywhere. Not paying attention while I quickly reached for a lovely bottle of scent recently, it slipped out of my hand, fell over and fumigated the bathroom where it had resided on a decorative shelf for many years. You can assume I use it rarely.
Trying to subdue the fragrance as it quickly permeated the air, I sopped it up with paper towels that I quickly carried out to the garage to throw into the garbage bin. The expensive fragrance has considerably improved the smell of both places. I do not recommend spilling perfume for fumigation whatever its price but the gardening tools have never smelled better.
I quickly proceeded to wash down everything that the spill had touched in the bathroom with some modest success of subduing the smell but have no intention of removing the perfume bottle from its original perch. It was, after all a thoughtful gift from my husband which does need to be very carefully approached in the future. Its aroma still lingers but is tolerable and slowly fading. In this heat, the garage is another matter.
Dealing with significant odors, I am reminded of one completely on the opposite spectrum and it concerns a dog. You may know exactly what I mean when I mention that this one had a scent for the wild and was completely uninhibited about pursuing critters that inhabit the swamp and woods. Nothing was off limits.
This wonderfully friendly and unrestrained neighborhood pooch was a constant visitor, especially at “happy hour” when he would expect a few nibbles of cheese and crackers when we would be on the deck enjoying a late afternoon snack.
He would make himself comfortable in one of the chairs and expect regular handouts. Little conversation was necessary.
One day, however, he arrived overwhelming us with the unmistakeable smell of a skunk. Without any hesitation, we knew what critter he had crossed paths with and that he would need instant and remedial cleaning. His owners promptly brought a leash to lead him home for a tomato juice bath.
On a later visit, he arrived with porcupine needles sticking out of both sides of his nose. That time, the grandkids were with us at the cabin so they lavished caring “oohs” and “aahs” and walked him up the road back to his family for curative care once again.
It does matter to pay attention to a variety of encounters in life that can require an instant response whether it’s from abject carelessness like my spilling an overly fragrant bottle of perfume that marinades the house (and garage) or barrelling down on a critter that shoots off offensive needles or foul odors.
Though de-scenting dogs with tomato juice is reported to be quite successful, it probably would not have been worth the trouble when it came to eliminating the strong scent of an expensive perfume. However, it did cross my mind. Luckily, there was none handy.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.