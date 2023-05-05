The Supreme Court was established by Article III of the Constitution. It is the highest court in the land.
Justices serve until death, retirement or impeachment. They can overturn acts of Congress, change the interpretation of laws, declare laws unconstitutional and strike down presidential directives. Because of the enormity of these powers, the public must be able to trust that decisions made by the Supreme Court are transparent and made without political bias.
Lower federal courts are guided by a Code of Conduct (see www.uscourts.gov). In essence, do not use your public office for personal gain and do not give preferential treatment to any private person or organization. The Supreme Court has repeatedly refused to adopt this code. The justices are required to follow rules concerning recusals and annual financial disclosures (https://us
code.house.gov/), but compliance and questions of ethical conduct are left to each justice’s discretion.
Which brings us to the kerfuffle over the Clarence Thomas situation. Questionable and unreported financial entanglements were outed recently by Pro Publica, an independent, non-profit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For over two decades, Thomas has accepted multiple luxury trips worth up to $500,000, private jet trips and yacht cruises paid for by Harlan Crow, a conservative megadonor. Thomas’ convenient and deep friendship with the Texas billionaire began only after Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court. Coincidence?
These revelations concerned Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, chair of the Senate Judiciary Courts Subcommittee, enough to call for Supreme Court ethics reform. New, stricter rules for disclosure quietly went into effect on March 14. “The Judicial Conference’s updated rules on financial disclosure are a big step toward closing the loopholes that kept the public in the dark about who was paying for justice’s lavish lifestyles,” said Whitehouse.
Thomas isn’t the only justice whose judicial record is now under scrutiny. Justice Gorsuch is being eyed for his failure to name the buyer of property he co-owned and sold in 2017, only one month after Gorsuch was appointed to the court. The buyer? The head of Greenberg Traurig, a $2 billion global law firm that happened to frequently have business before the court. Coincidence?
On April 25, all nine justices as one responded in effect that, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” My reaction? The court is out of touch with the public. Supreme Court justices should be held to the highest standards and not be their own ethics police. Because that isn’t working.
Jennie Hakes teaches riding and exercise and adminsters a number of websites. She and her husband live on a horse farm north of Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.