The Supreme Court was established by Article III of the Constitution. It is the highest court in the land.

Justices serve until death, retirement or impeachment. They can overturn acts of Congress, change the interpretation of laws, declare laws unconstitutional and strike down presidential directives. Because of the enormity of these powers, the public must be able to trust that decisions made by the Supreme Court are transparent and made without political bias.

