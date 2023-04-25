We want to be the best parents we can be. We would like to increase our skills and confidence in coping with issues that may arise on a weekly basis. We dream of building healthy and happy homes to help our children grow and thrive.

Parenting is hard under any circumstances – we don’t get many lessons prior to becoming a new parent. However, we can share tips with other adults, empowering them with knowledge and tools to build healthy children. It has been stated that it ”takes a village to raise a child.” Being kind and supportive to kids and parents can help to prevent child abuse and neglect.

