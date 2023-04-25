We want to be the best parents we can be. We would like to increase our skills and confidence in coping with issues that may arise on a weekly basis. We dream of building healthy and happy homes to help our children grow and thrive.
Parenting is hard under any circumstances – we don’t get many lessons prior to becoming a new parent. However, we can share tips with other adults, empowering them with knowledge and tools to build healthy children. It has been stated that it ”takes a village to raise a child.” Being kind and supportive to kids and parents can help to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Child abuse takes many forms. Neglect is the most common, when parents are overwhelmed and unable to parent well. This is perhaps by working two jobs to pay bills, living in poor housing or being involved with substance abuse. When parents face stressful conditions without enough resources, they are more likely to make poor choices. (BUT be aware that abuse and neglect can flourish under what might look like ideal circumstances - wealth, beautiful housing, multiple opportunities and resources).
Child abuse and neglect are preventable. Families with a network of friends and family may break out of the cycle of abuse and neglect. Parents who gain new knowledge and problem-solving skills can reduce stress and isolation and strengthen self-confidence and self-care. There is also less neglect when jobs pay well and the bills are covered, when parents can care for their health and reduce anxiety. We have all been impacted in the last few years due to all the changes and limited fun activities. But families have resilience – most were able to survive the pandemic!
Actions you can take to help parents and children to thrive:
1. Reach out in positive ways to other adults – and children.We have learned that children’s brains are built through interactions with adults in exchanges like playing catch. In the past few years, children have had fewer interactions with familiar adults (family, teachers, church members). Smile at a child or teen and say something to catch their interest.
2. Educate yourself and others about child abuse and its prevention. Learn about the preventive factors. Get involved with programs that work with young families:HeadStart, parent support groups and PTA. If there isn’t one locally, find others to help you build a parent support group. It is a great way to share helpful tips, and the challenges and successes of raising children.
3. Ask yourself – what would I have done without family, friends and neighbors to help me in my parenting journey? Support the parents and children in your own life – whether your children and grandkids, friends or neighbors. Give parents a break: read to a child, make arts and crafts or find fun activities out-of-doors. Provide a home-cooked meal. Make a call or send an encouraging note to an adult, child or teen. Take turns watching kids when schools are closed. Pass on out-grown clothing. Share rides to go shopping. Arrange neighborhood fun events. These special relationships are what parents can lean on when challenges come.
4. Consider – what can I do to help make life better for multiple families? Learn what resources are in your community or your region that need more volunteers. Build on your strengths to help others improve their lives. Give time to church youth activities or Scout groups. Mentor a child through school programs like foster grandparents. Adopt a family for the holidays.Collect items for parents with new babies or foster children. Support or volunteer with food shelves, ride programs and organizations helping persons who are homeless. Donate useful items to local thrift stores or Habitat for Humanity. Give gift cards (gas or groceries) to non-profits, home supplies to HOPE (domestic abuse program) or education materials to elementary schools. Work with programs like Habitat for Humanity to enhance low-income housing for families, the elderly or veterans.
5. Be an advocate for families. Support changes in the laws that impact families. Take action on issues that contribute to child abuse, such as poverty, hunger, lack of jobs or decent housing and homelessness. Speak up when situations need fixing (such as poor or limited housing for families, unsafe play areas for children). Talk to city officials to encourage them to develop more low-income housing or green spaces. Write letters to newspapers or legislators.
6. Connect with resources that are working on a larger scale – local groups such as Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council, statewide groups such as FamilyWise or national organizations such as Prevent Child Abuse -America. Share what you learn with other parents.
Susan Clark Harris is a member of Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council.
